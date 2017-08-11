News By Tag
Small Changes Big Rewards For A Local Charity
How A Local Nonprofit Is Helping To Change The World One Box Of Tissue At A Time
How is this local nonprofit charity who provides life enhancing training programs and services to over 600 adults with disabilities each day been doing business with a worldwide superpower like Kimberly-Clark for over a decade? The answer may surprise you.
Kimberly-Clark needed an efficient way to separate the cardboard box surrounding the tissue inside of their already packaged Kleenex brand of tissue after the product was not being sold for various reasons including damage to the outside of the box. This after waste product then needed to be separated and recycled to be put back into production for new products.
Over the years we have become very efficient in what we do through automation and training" said Michael Galliano, CEO at My Day Counts
They (Kimberly-Clark)
Today our employees know that their work has a bigger purpose and they are part of something much larger than what we are doing here. "Today this contract (with Kimberly-Clark)
For more information on this project or to learn more about the other life changing work that takes place at My Day Counts on a daily basis, visit their website at https://www.mydaycounts.org .
About My Day Counts:
My Day Counts® / The Orange County Adult Achievement Center is a private not for profit 501c3 charitable corporation licensed service provider for people with intellectual/
By our commitment to innovate and maintain high quality programs for our community we are Making Life Better For People With Disabilities!
Established in 1951 by parents who wanted to provide enhanced opportunities for their children with developmental disabilities, My Day Counts / Orange County Adult Achievement Center has grown to serve over 800 adults in year-round programs designed to enrich the lives of the individuals served and enable them to achieve their full potential.
Media Contact
Jack Salseda
Director Business Development & Compliance
jack@mydaycounts.org
