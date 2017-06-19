News By Tag
Flutist Peter H. Bloom to perform with Makrokosmos Orchestra, July 7, Shapeshifter Lab in Brooklyn
The Makrokosmos Orchestra, led by Richard Nelson/Tim O'Dell, transcends adventurous jazz, world and classical music. The band, with flutist Peter H. Bloom in the stellar woodwinds, plays July 7 at 8:15 pm, ShapeShifter, 18 Whitwell Pl, Brooklyn.
Makrokosmos is: Christine Correa, voice; Peter H. Bloom, flutes; Adam Kolker, tenor saxophone, clarinet; Tim O'Dell, alto and soprano saxophones; Alan Brady, bass clarinet; Marshall Sealy, French horn; John Carlson, trumpet; Jacob Varmus, trumpet, cornet; David Chamberlain, euphonium; Dale Turk, bass trombone; Rick Bassett, keyboards, sound design; Richard Nelson, guitar; Matt Pavolka, bass; Rex Benincasa, percussion; and Rob Garcia, drums.
Earlier this Summer, flutist Peter H. Bloom served on the faculty of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop, where he led coaching sessions and performed premieres of new works written for the occasion. Bloom's upcoming performances include: shows with the Aardvark Jazztet (noted sextet drawn from the legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra) on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the West Claremont Center for the Arts (Claremont NH) and on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site (Cornish NH); an afternoon of jazz standards with guitarist Mark Leighton and bassist Dave Zox, Post Office Square Concert Series, downtown Boston on August 3 from 12 noon to 2 pm; and a show with The Modernistics on August 11 at 7:00 pm, performing Music and Dance from the Great American Songbook, Freedom NH Elementary School.
Bloom will perform chamber music with Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano and harp) at multiple venues: Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Valley Terrace, White River Junction VT; on Saturday, August 19 at 4:00 pm at Wheelock Terrace in Hanover NH; on Sunday, August 20 at 10:00 am at Grace Church, Rutland VT (Sunday service); and on Sunday, August 20 at 4:00 pm, Sundays on the Hill Concert Series, Weston VT.
About Makrokosmos on July 7: http://www.shapeshifterlab.com/
Peter H. Bloom (flute, alto flute, bass flute, piccolo) concertizes in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand; is featured on more than 40 recordings; and has given workshops, classes and lectures across the globe. He is a faculty member of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; is contributing editor for Noteworthy Sheet Music; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award. His career encompasses chamber music from the Renaissance to the 21st century, as well as jazz standards, blues, bebop, free improvisation, and the avant-garde. The Boston Globe called his playing "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength," while Jazz Improv hailed his "exquisite melody…the improvisations growing organically out of the theme" and ArtsFuse wrote, "His solos on flute and amplified flute are always highlights of a performance."
Visit Noteworthy Sheet Music: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
An active recitalist and chamber musician, Peter H. Bloom tours with the Ensemble Aubade, the Duo "2" (with pianist/harpist Mary Jane Rupert), mezzo-soprano D'Anna Fortunato, Ensemble Chaconne, and other distinguished ensembles. He has performed for Animusic Portugal (Braga), The National Gallery in London, New Zealand School of Music in Wellington, University of Canberra College of Music (Australia), Payap University in Chiang Mai, Goethe Institute in Bangkok, University of Canterbury in Christchurch NZ, The National Gallery (Washington DC), The Metropolitan Museum, The Yale Center for British Art, the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, and at colleges and universities across the United States.
A champion of new music, Mr. Bloom has given premieres of works by Richard Nelson, Mark Harvey, Elizabeth Vercoe, Elliott Schwartz, Beth Wiemann, Adrian Childs, Richard Cornell, Karl Henning, Pamela Marshall, Narong Prangcharoen, Tim O'Dell, David Owens, Peter Aldins, Marianela Maduro, Matt Samolis, and others. Original compositions, including numerous works written for him, have been a vital part of his concert tours for more than three decades, across forty states and four continents.
Peter H. Bloom is a noted interpreter of early music, and has given period-instrument concerts in the United States, Canada and Europe, appearing in solo recitals and with Ensemble Chaconne ("vitality and character, style and verve" MusicWeb International)
Peter H. Bloom's career in jazz encompasses free improvisation, jazz standards, blues, bebop and the avant-garde. He has appeared with Charles Neville, Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Geri Allen, Taylor Ho Bynum, Walter Thompson, Raj Mehta, Mark Harvey and other notables. A 38-year veteran with the internationally acclaimed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra ("a bracing walk on the wild side of the big band spectrum" JazzTimes), Bloom has performed with the band at hundreds of venues and appears on 14 Aardvark CDs, including eight discs on Leo Records, one of the world's leading adventuresome music labels.
Peter H. Bloom is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director, telephone 617 776 8778 or email delamotte-amw at comcast dot net.
Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks
6177768778
delamotte-amw@
