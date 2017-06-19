Flutist Peter H. Bloom to perform with Makrokosmos Orchestra, July 7, Shapeshifter Lab in Brooklyn

The Makrokosmos Orchestra, led by Richard Nelson/Tim O'Dell, transcends adventurous jazz, world and classical music. The band, with flutist Peter H. Bloom in the stellar woodwinds, plays July 7 at 8:15 pm, ShapeShifter, 18 Whitwell Pl, Brooklyn.