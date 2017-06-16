News By Tag
Tlg Gives Announces 2017 Beneficiary
After receiving a plethora of nominations from clients, friends, and Houston residents, the TLG Gives committee connected with the heartwarming story of Houstonian Jessica Norris, proud mother of two children: Michael (23) and Breanna (18).
Breanna is a recent high school graduate who is excited to be headed to college. Unlike most of the Class of 2017, Breanna is confined to a wheelchair. Despite her handicap, she doesn't let that stop her from doing great things, including recently winning a $1,000 scholarship from the Aldine Education Foundation. Breanna needs help with many day-to-day tasks, so Jessica stopped working a few years ago to devote herself to Breanna full-time.
When Jessica's husband passed away from a massive heart attack 2 years ago, her son, Michael, moved back home so that he could work to provide for his family while attending school closer to home.
Though Jessica's home has the basic handicap accessible necessities, there are many features that can be added to give Breanna more independence. This is where TLG Gives comes in! During the 2017 Home Transformation week, TLG Gives, with the help of their generous sponsors, will be adding functions to the Norris home that will give Breanna more independence in the future.
"We were ecstatic, surprised, and overwhelmed with excitement [when we found out we were named the 2017 TLG Gives family]," said Jessica. "We couldn't believe that we had actually been chosen. Being on a fixed income and not having a lot of time has really delayed any home remodeling, so we're overjoyed."
Employees of The Loken Group are thrilled to be able to help. The entire staff divided their time into shifts ensuring the transformation was as a seamless process for the Norris family.
"To me, this project just means improving the lives of a family that truly deserves more than life has handed them," said Sydney Kempler, Client Care Manager at The Loken Group, and Chairman of the 2017 TLG Gives committee. "If we can accomplish that, we've stayed true to our mission statement and our promise to the community."
The home transformation started on June 19th, and will continue through the month of June. To make a donation or track the home transformation progression, visit the TLG Gives website at www.TLGGives.com or follow TLG Gives on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
TLG Gives does 2 main philanthropic outreach projects annually: The TLG Gives Angel Tree in December and the TLG Gives Home Transformation in the summer, where we surprise
one deserving family in need by transforming their home, giving them peace of mind and a comfortable home environment. We take year-round donations to fund these projects in our community. To make your tax-deductible donation, donate using the link below. To learn more about TLG Gives, visit our website at www.TLGGives.com. To make donations to TLG Gives, please visit www.TLGGives.com/
The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Realty Signature office, serves real estate buyers, sellers and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston Area. They were recently named #2 (Ranked by 2016 Sales Volume - $300.62 million) in the Houston Business Journal's Top 25 Residential Real Estate Large Teams; and #12 (Teams by Transaction Sides in 2015 - 992) and #39 (Teams by Sales Volume in 2015 - $215.6 mil) in America by REAL TRENDS (Wall Street Journal) The Thousand in 2016. In addition, they have been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston (2015, Houston Business Journal), and #20 out of Houston companies on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Out of all Keller Williams agents worldwide, The Loken Group was also named #2 in the world for units and volume based on 2016 closings. For more information about The Loken Group, please visit our website, www.TheLokenGroup.com.
