News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Loken Group Launches TLG Gives Angel Tree
The Angel Tree program was created by the founder of The Loken Group, Karina Loken, when she was informed a past client became homeless.
"When I heard one of our past client's families was now homeless, my first thought was, 'What can we do to help them?'," Loken said. "The purpose of creating TLG Gives was to uplift those in the community who need extra support through difficult times. This new initiative exemplifies the commitment that TLG Gives makes to our community."
Internally, members of The Loken Group submitted names of potential candidates for the Angel Tree initiative. Once all nominations were submitted, committees were established to ensure TLG Gives could provide the best possible gifts for each family.
Charity Botz, an Inside Sales Agent at The Loken Group, had an opportunity to visit with each of the families and distribute gifts.
"This was an experience that I will always cherish. To have an opportunity to learn everyone's story was humbling and something I will never forget," Botz said. "I am just happy we could help."
Josh Cantu, another Inside Sales Agent at The Loken Group, had a very similar experience.
"Spending time with each of these families has positively impacted my life. This is a great initiative I plan on being a part of for the coming years," Cantu said.
Learn a little more about this year's families below.
After a member of the Salazar family became terminally ill, the one thing the family longed for was quality time with one another. Once TLG Gives learned the Houston Texans was the family's favorite football team, they purchased them tickets to cheer their team to victory at NRG Stadium. Micaela Salazar expressed how this Christmas was truly special for her family:
"TLG Gives went above and beyond! We will always remember this special Christmas."
Kye was involved in a serious playground accident fracturing several of his bones. In the process of his recovery doctors discovered he had a serious illness that required him to spend 3 months at Texas Children's Hospital and receive ongoing treatment for a year. Kye was distraught when he discovered that he would have to withdraw from school. In order for Kye to easily transition into a comfortable home school environment, TLG Gives provided Kye with a tablet to ensure he could manage his studies.
The Kashinski family was devastated to learn the patriarch of their family was critically injured in a car accident. This tragic accident left the family in financial turmoil. When TLG Gives learned about this unfortunate situation, they provided the Kashinski family with a Christmas dinner and new toys for each of their children to spread holiday cheer.
After the Richardson family experienced financial hardship throughout the year, it became extremely difficult around the holidays to provide gifts for each member of this family of three. TLG Gives provided the Richardson family with several gift cards to their favorite stores, toiletry items and a holiday dinner. "I just want to thank TLG Gives for the outpouring love and generosity. You all have shown each member of my family graciousness and we all appreciate it," said Micha Richardson.
TLG Gives does 2 main philanthropic outreach projects annually: The TLG Gives Angel Tree in December and the TLG Home Transformation in the summer, where we surprise one deserving family in need by transforming their home, giving them peace of mind and a comfortable home environment. We take year-round donations to fund these projects in our community. To make your tax-deductible donation, donate using the link below. To learn more about TLG Gives, visit our website at www.TLGGives.com.
To make donations to TLG Gives, please visit the following link: http://bit.ly/
The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Realty Signature office, serves real estate buyers, sellers and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston Area. They were recently named #3 (Ranked by Number of 2015 Closed Transactions - 938) and #4 (Ranked by 2015 Gross Dollar Volume - $216.65) in the Houston Business Journal's Top 25 Residential Real Estate Teams; and #12 (Teams by Transaction Sides in 2015 - 992) and #39 (Teams by Sales Volume in 2015 - $215.6 mil) in America by REAL TRENDS (Wall Street Journal) The Thousand in 2016. In addition, they have been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston (2015, Houston Business Journal), and #20 out of Houston companies on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Out of all Keller Williams agents worldwide, The Loken Group was also named #2 in the world for units and volume based on 2016 closings. For more information about The Loken Group, please visit our website, www.thelokengroup.com.
Contact
Heather Harris
***@thelokengroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse