June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Places4Students Partners with Community Colleges of Spokane to Provide Off-Campus Housing Solutions

Community Colleges of Spokane has introduced a new off-campus housing service.
 
 
SPOKANE, Wash. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Community Colleges of Spokane has partnered with Places4Students.com, the company specializing in providing academic institutions with off-campus housing solutions. Places4Students.com is introducing a new and improved rental property listing service for students, landlords and members of the Community Colleges of Spokane's community.

Places4Students.com will simplify the process for students to search for off-campus housing accommodations near the college's campuses. All student services are FREE, including rental property searches, student sublet postings and roommate profile listings. Students can conveniently view up-to-date rental property listings and/or search for roommates online or via a mobile app (available for both Apple and Android devices), 24/7. The system is very simple to use!

Landlords and property managers can utilize Places4Students.com to advertise their rental properties directly to the Community Colleges of Spokane community.  There are many benefits for property owners, including competitive advertising rates, a user-friendly system, tracking of results, a safe and secure website, detailed listings to describe each property, live customer support (toll-free) and much more!  Banner ads are also available for companies who wish to promote their services to students.

Rental property listings include a map showing the property's proximity to the college, amenity icons showcasing what is available with the rental, up to 24 property photos, floor plans, leasing details, plus a lengthy description field.  Students can utilize the Quick or Smart Search functions which enable them to filter listings by newly posted, rental rate, type of accommodation, lease period, occupancy date and preferred features.

"Community Colleges of Spokane- Global Education is super excited about our new partnership with Places4Students; an innovative and highly effective tool for our international students to easily locate and secure rental housing in Spokane," said Teresa Gay, Manager of International Immigration and Student Success with Community Colleges of Spokane.

For more information, please contact 1-866-766-0767, admin@places4students.com or visit Community Colleges of Spokane'sOff-Campus Housing webpage at http://www.ccs.spokane.edu/GlobalEducation/International-...

