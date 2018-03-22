 
Industry News





The University of PEI Student Union has a New Off-Campus Housing Service

Places4Students.com partners with the University of Prince Edward Island Student Union to provide an improved off-campus housing resource for students to search for local rental accommodations.
 
 
CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- University of Prince Edward Island Student Union has partnered with Places4Students.com, the company specializing in providing academic institutions with off-campus housing solutions. Places4Students.com is introducing a new and improved rental property listing service for students, landlords and members of Seton Hall's community.

Places4Students.com simplifies the process for students to search for off-campus housing accommodations near the university with a user-friendly website and mobile app (available for both Apple and Android devices). Landlords and property managers can now advertise their rental vacancies directly to students. The university has a link from their website to Places4Students.com, and promotes the service exclusively.

Previously, the UPEISU operated an in-house listing service, but wanted to provide a better resource for students to search for housing accommodations.  Places4Students.com has fulfilled this and provides many additional resources.

"The UPEISU is excited to be partnering with Places4Students for our off-campus housing service. We're extremely happy with the services provided by Place4Students and it gives our students a place where they can go to find a location to rent, sublet or look for a roommate. The site provides opportunities to landlords that we were not able to provide such as positing pictures of the unit, access to location and distance to campus through Google maps," said Melissa Morrow, General Manager with UPEISU.

For more information, please contact 1-866-766-0767, admin@p4s.com or visit UPEISU's Off-Campus Housing website at http://upeisu.ca/off-campus-housing.

Source:Places4Students.com
