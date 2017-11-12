News By Tag
Places4Students.com Partners with the University of New Brunswick Student Union to Fill Housing Void
The University of New Brunswick Student Union partners with Places4Students.com to provide a new off-campus housing service. There was an ongoing demand by students, staff and the community for a new service since the last was discontinued.
Places4Students.com simplifies the process for students to search for off-campus housing accommodations near the university with a user-friendly website and mobile app (available for both Apple and Android devices). Landlords and property managers can now advertise their rental vacancies directly to students. The UNB Student Union has a direct link from their website to Places4Students.com, in addition to promoting the service exclusively.
Previously, the University of New Brunswick wcj operated an in-house listing service, which was discontinued more than a year ago. The university regularly receives community and student requests for a new off-campus housing resource to more easily search for housing options and post rental vacancies. The UNB Student Union has partnered with Places4Students.com to satisfy this demand.
"There has been a void in the student housing market to find reputable places for UNB students and we are very excited to partner with Places4Students to fill this void. One particular feature that is going to be a huge benefit to students is the ability to find roommates and sublets completely free. We are very excited to work with Places4Students to grow our listings page to make it the student housing hub," said Brian Tozer, Vice President of Student Life with UNB Student Union.
For more information, please contact 1-866-766-0767, admin@places4students.com or visit University of New Brunswick Student Union Off-Campus Housing webpage at http://www.unbsu.ca/
Media Contact
Laurie Snure (General Manager)
Places4Students.com
1-866-766-0767 ext. 102
laurie@places4students.com
