Cyfuture rolls out attractive offers for first 50 channel partners

Cyfuture India (P) Ltd. (formerly Cyber Futuristics) - a premier data center services firm – today announced an alluring offers for first 50 channel partners,

-- "The first 50 channel partners enrolled with us, will get enticing offers", Cyfuture CEO Mr. Anuj Bairathi announced.He further added "We perceive the significance of having strong partnership in businesses, that's why we have brought such offering that rightly reflects our philosophy."In February this year, Cyfuture India added yet another feather to its wings by launching an ultra-modern data center in Noida - the third and the biggest ever with over 1000 Rack capacity. This newly launched data center is Tier-III complaint and designed as per the international standards. This would cater to the scaling demand of data center services, including Cloud and Colocation services, to its clients. The Company has been going through huge expansion plan on the back of a number of new client deployments, including existing clients to lease space at both Jaipur and Noida data centers."We have risen up in the sky of hosting landscape which wouldn't have been possible without continued patronage of our partners. We've recently launched our biggest ever data center that would offer unmatched, cost-efficient hosting solutions, including Dedicated Server, Cloud, VPS, Colocation and so forth", Mr. Bairathi said, adding "We wish an everlasting bonding with our partners."Cyfuture India, through various brand names, provides all of its partners with top-notch data center services, along with several phenomenal program benefits announced every now and then. The Company also offers its partners co-branded marketing opportunities, for instance – email campaigns and co-sponsored data center tours.Besides, Cyfuture backs its partners in each and every stage of the sales cycles, whatever the need may be. Be it tracking of leads or drafting proposals for client meetings, its highly experienced professionals work ardently towards making sure their clients are treated the way they would want."This great offer would definitely help our partners to grow with us and to make most of this attractive deal, while building even more significant rapport with their clients", Mr. Bairathi said.Cyfuture also offers additional program benefits to its partners like the following: Competitive Commission Structure Competitive discount structure Designated Channel Account Managers Comprehensive on-boarding and training Pre- and post- technical and sales assistance Marketing collateral, sales aids and press release opportunitiesCyfuture Pvt. Ltd is a CMMi Level-5, ISO Compliant, multi-award winning firm, providing Data Centers, Cloud and Outsourced Support services worldwide. Headquartered in Noida, the Company has over 1500 employees across 11 delivery centers in India and global offices in the US and UK. In line with its BPO and data center expansion, the Company aims to increase its workforce to 5000 in the next three years.