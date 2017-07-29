Go4hosting Channel Partner Program Is Offering Smart Business Relationships

With state-of-the-art data center & cloud solutions, a leading hosting vendor has unveiled an inclusive partner program.

-- A Go4hosting Channel Partner Program is unveiled so that companies can run their own data center and cloud business in no time.It is an invitation for companies to become resellers, strategic partners or have an overseas alliance.According to a company spokesperson, one of the compelling advantages companies can derive by partnering with Go4hosting includes high revenue growth, smart business relationships, customer satisfaction and ease of operation.Businesses have been using partner programs as a strategy to persuade value added sellers, managed service providers, original equipment manufacturers, and software vendors to recommend or sell its products and /or services.Typical characteristics of partner programs include access to technical support, lead generation tools and the right of use of the latest versions of vendor products.According to an expert in worldwide marketing, many partners tend to fumble by missing on huge opportunities."These days, buyers have great control over the purchasing process than they had ever before. They do plenty of research before engaging with the salesperson"To maintain its lead as a premier cloud hosting vendor, Go4hosting is opening new opportunities for channel partners,One such area for Go4hosting is cloud verticalization."Cloud has matured fast", says an IT expert. "Partners are finding advantageous if they are allowed to verticalize their offerings to specific domain industries".Even value-added resellers who were hitherto focusing on horizontal skills and competence are realizing that there are more lucrative business opportunities by probing into specific industries.Companies invited to join the Go4hosting Channel Partner Program must fulfill certain stipulations.In addition to various other requirements they must have adequate experience of working with a Data Center and Cloud, must be able to invest good time, skill and resources to generate leads, and have a good record for providing excellent technical support and services.According to a Go4hosting spokesperson, "Our affiliate network is unique. It can help our partner deliver high value-added solutions for excellent profitability"Go4hosting's driving slogan is "Run your own webhosting business in good time"."There is no any need for our client to install or maintain a web server. They can build their own virtual server and straightaway get on with their selling process".Apparently companies have sound reasons to partner with Go4hosting. This premier hosting service has state of the art data center facilities situated in Noida and Jaipur. The data centers are equipped with N+1 redundancy leading to 99.95% system availability.The company has various awards to its credit including Rajasthan State Award for export excellence, and the Rajasthan State Award for excellence in the IT industry.Hopefully Go4hosting Channel Partner Program should see good takers.Established in the year 2000, Go4hosting is a leading hosting service provider in the industry. The company offers a wide array of products and services.For more information contact Go4hosting at their India office at:SDF Block G-13/14Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ)Phase II, Noida 201 305Ph: 1-800-212-2022 (Toll Free)Email: sales@Go4hosting.inGo4hosting also has offices at Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.