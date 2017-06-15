 
Project Access Receives $5,000 from Bank of America to Provide Services to Low-Income Families

Project Access Receives Grant to Serve Low-Income Populations in San Jose
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access has announced the receipt of a $5,000 grant award from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. The grant award will allow Project Access to provide wraparound social services to residents of low-income apartment communities in San Jose.

"Bank of America is a critical partner in our work to lift families out of poverty," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "As we continue to grow in the San Jose region, partners like Bank of America play a major role in helping us reach families in need."

"Supporting the vital on-site health, education and employment services that Project Access provides is part of our continued commitment to strengthening the economic health of local communities, and put individuals and families back on the path to economic mobility," said Raquel González, Silicon Valley market president, Bank of America.

In addition to providing grant funding, Bank of America also supports Project Access through employee volunteerism and has also "adopted" the Valley Palms Family Resource Center. Bank of America volunteers provide financial education workshops and volunteer to support high-need families living in low-income housing communities. Grant funding from Bank of America will allow Project Access to provide families with economic stability, health, youth education, and community building services using a wraparound social services model. Project Access operates five Family Resource Centers in San Jose that serve more than 850 low-income residents each year.

To learn more about Project Access' programs and services, please visit www.project-access.org.

About Project Access

Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop" community hubs that provide low-income families with the resources needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency. This unique model of service delivery allows Project Access to directly impact the lives of hard to reach pockets of underserved, impoverished families in their own backyards. In 2016, Project Access' programs served 14,000 people.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 47 million consumer and small business relationships with approximately 4,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,900 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 35 million active users and more than 22 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and more than 35 countries.

Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-access.org
End
Click to Share