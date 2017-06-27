News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
iRiS Software Systems announce Microsoft as first guest speaker to take the iRiS Platform at HITEC
Following the success of the presentation delivered at HITEC last year by the company's CIO Nelson Wootton, iRiS has been overwhelmed with requests from hoteliers who would like to hear more at this year's HITEC.
Rather than make it about iRiS, the company is delighted to announce the first of their guest speakers who will be addressing visitors at the stand. Microsoft's Shane O'Flaherty, National Director of Hospitality & Travel, whose focus is on driving innovation, will be talking about "Hospitality 2020".
Without giving too much away, there will be focus on engaging customers, empowering employees, transforming products and optimizing operations. We all have our own ideas and views of what is happening and where hospitality is going; here is your chance to hear it first hand from the point of view of a global leader such as Microsoft.
"We are delighted to welcome Microsoft, a valued partner worldwide, to join us to deliver what we know will be an enlightening and informative presentation. We are asked so many questions and this will be an ideal forum for hoteliers to gain insight from the leaders in hospitality"
See how your company might be able to benefit from Intelligent Spaces, BOTS, Cortana and much more. Expect the unexpected, see the invisible, but don't miss out.
Visit the iRiS Software Systems stand at 1pm on Weds June 28th for a warm welcome and enlightening 15 mins!
To book a meeting with iRiS at HITEC Toronto email: HITEC@iris.net
Visit us at HITEC TORONTO on Stand 401
June 27-29, 2017
------------------------------------------------------------
About iRiS Software Systems:
iRiS is a global leading enterprise applications platform provider, creating innovative mobile and web solutions for the hospitality industry. iRiS's multi-tenanted, cloud-hosted Guest Experience Platform (GXP®) increases revenue, reduces costs and improves the end-to-end guest experience for hotels in any language. At the heart of the platform is integrations, with most major hotel back-end systems and third party providers such as door-lock providers, already integrated to, with constant ongoing development. More than 3,000 hotels and restaurants worldwide choose to work with iRiS for their ability to deliver tomorrow's guest experience, today. As well as working with large hospitality groups, iRiS also works with smaller independent companies to deliver an outstanding guest experience while consistently generating increased revenue for hotels, restaurants, serviced apartments and bars.
More information:
Europe: Europe@iris.net Tel: +44 20 7099 9252 Americas:
Media Contact
iRiS Software Systems
+44 207 0999 242
***@iris.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse