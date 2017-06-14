News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
David Scranton Host of Popular TV Show The Income Generation Featured on Moving America Forward
The "Moving America Forward" series hosted by William Shatner will air an interview on national television with bestselling author, market analyst, financial advisor and industry thought leader, David J. Scranton.
"Moving America Forward," a national television series that has been celebrating the achievements and contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs for over 8 years is hosted by cultural icon, William Shatner and is anchored by Doug Llewelyn the nationally recognized host of television's "The People's Court." Shatner and Llewelyn interviewed Scranton at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio where he shared his insights.
Often seen on CNBC, Fox Biz, Bloomberg and Fox News as a financial expert Scranton is one of America's most respected and successful financial advisors. He is also founder of Advisors' Academy and author of the acclaimed book, "Return on Principle: Seven Core Values to Protect your Income in Good Times and Bad". His documented, market-proven results over many years serve as the foundation for Advisors' Academy, and have been incorporated into its unique mentor-based process for super-success. Each year the growing Academy helps motivated financial advisors not only achieve but surpass their most ambitious goals for personal and professional growth.
Scranton's Sunday morning TV show "The Income Generation" isn't just another show about retirement planning or the financial markets. It's the only show that tackles the challenges and concerns unique to everyday investors over 50. With guests that include some of today's most respected, Scranton cuts through the media hype, debunks popular myths, and exposes the financial planning secrets Wall Street doesn't want you to know about.
Scranton has gained a level of notoriety over the years as an advisor who is proactive of his clients' assets and for 30 years, he's specialized in income-generating savings and investment strategies. Taking care of his clients always has been and always will be Scranton's top priority. He was honored with the prestigious "Moving America Forward Award" for his hard work and continued commitment to serving his clients as well as helping other serious financial professionals achieve their maximum potential. The "Moving America Forward Award" is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward".
Tune in the Sunday, June 25th @11:15am EDT on Biz TV to watch this informative interview with one of the top financial advisors in the nation. For more information about David J. Scranton and his televison show "The Income Generation", please visit http://www.theincomegeneration.com/
Contact
Mary Thomas (Media Department)
MAF Productions Inc.
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse