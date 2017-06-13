 
Four Leaf Properties Expands Michigan Presence with Acquisition of 3 Manufactured Home Communities

 
 
CHICAGO - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Four Leaf Properties announced today that it acquired 3 communities in Saginaw, Michigan. Growing their Michigan portfolio to 11 communities, Four Leaf Properties aims to bring new homes and lifestyle amenities to an underserved market.

The acquisition includes Lakeview Estates, a 55+ community that offers residents large, premium homes in a gated community with open space and friendly neighbors.  The neighboring community, Lawndale Estates, is a beautiful and well-maintained property for all ages with a pool, tennis courts and a golf course. Located in Saginaw Township, these communities are close to shopping, entertainment, and cultural events.

Saginaw Valley Manufactured Home Community is the third property in the acquired portfolio, situated near Saginaw Valley State University.  Saginaw Valley offers a convenient and safe community for those desiring to be near the bustling university culture.

Michael Callaghan, Four Leaf Properties' owner commented, "The need for quality, affordable housing is acute in the Saginaw area and we're thrilled to be investing in the growth of these desirable communities.  We're already bringing in gorgeous new homes and have started construction on improvements all around the communities.  And, to help excited residents get into new homes, we offer a variety of home ownership programs to assist with financing."

About Four Leaf Properties

Four Leaf Properties is one of the nation's largest manufactured housing community owner/operators with communities in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Texas. Four Leaf Properties has been in business since 2009. The company owns and operates 24 communities with over 8,000 home sites and many more acres for new site development.

Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities.Investments in amenities, community events, and everyday management create an environment where residents can put down roots and take pride in their neighborhoods at all stages of life. Four Leaf Properties also offers affordable home ownership with beautiful, high-quality homes featuring modern floorplans and luxury finishes found in stick-built homes. Bringing together strong communities with beautiful new, affordable homes, Four Leaf Properties aims to make manufactured living an uplifting and positive housing option.

To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com. (http://www.fourleafprop.com/)

Contact
Lisa Lane
***@fourleafprop.com
