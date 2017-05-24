News By Tag
Four Leaf Properties Gives Manufactured Home To Disabled Veteran
Manufactured Home Community owner/operator and US Navy Vet Gives Free Home to US Army Vet
"Serving our country by ministering to our troops and their families as a Chaplain makes giving back to Peter even more special," said Michael Callaghan, owner. "It's our turn, as thankful Americans, to provide him support."
Originally from Lawrence, Michigan, Peter has lived in his own home at Pleasantview Estates Manufactured Home Community, near the recreation-driven lake community, for 28 years. For many of those years, Peter had family living nearby and enjoyed the benefits of the community. As time passed, Peter's original home needed more and more repairs but he didn't have the means to address the problems; most recently living with no oven, water heater and a leaky roof. That's when Four Leaf Properties' managers stepped in with a solution to help Peter by donating a newer home to him. The manufactured home given to Peter is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home including all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. The home is on a large corner lot with outdoor space.
Although he no longer has family living locally, Peter continues to feel the support of the community. "I feel like family is living close because the managers in the community check on me and do things to help me out, like mow the lawn. I'm so glad that there are places out there that genuinely care for us veterans. I will be forever grateful to them for caring so much about me. I am truly blessed to have this home in this community," said Peter Thomas.
"As a veteran myself, serving in the US Navy during the Gulf War in Iraq, I understand the sacrifice of military members and their families. Today, retirees of all kinds, including veterans, are finding manufactured housing to be a great choice because they're on a fixed income. Living in a beautiful home within a community that offers safety, support and social interaction can be a game changer, adding to both quality of life and longevity. We love what we do and that's a big reason why," said Callaghan.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties is one of the nation's largest manufactured housing community owner/operators with communities in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Texas. Four Leaf Properties has been in business since 2009. The company owns and operates 20+ communities with over 6,000 home sites and many more acres for new site development.
Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities.Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots and take pride in their neighborhoods at all stages of life. Four Leaf Properties also offers affordable home ownership with beautiful, high-quality homes featuring modern floorplans and luxury finishes. Bringing together strong communities with beautiful new, affordable homes, Four Leaf Properties aims to make manufactured living an uplifting and positive housing option. To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com. (http://www.fourleafprop.com/
Media Contact
Four Leaf Properties. Lisa Lane
855-847-6053
***@fourleafprop.com
