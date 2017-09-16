News By Tag
Four Leaf Properties Announces 'Give Me Some Space' Nationwide Open House Tour, Sept 29 - Oct 1
$2500 Off Featured 4 Bedroom & 3 Bedroom Manufactured Homes in All Communities (Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Texas)
"4 bedroom/2 bath manufactured homes were basically non-existent until very recently. It's just now that we've brought together super high quality, on-trend designer homes with spacious 4 bedroom floorplans and lifestyle features like kitchen islands and mudrooms that are thrilling for families who need SPACE," said Michael Callaghan, owner of Four Leaf Properties. "We've just started getting the word out about these homes and they are selling faster than we can bring them into our communities. During our Open House, we're throwing open the doors for tours in our communities."
The Open House offer is a $2500 discount on featured homes with promotional prices for 4 bedroom homes starting at $61,655 ($862/mo), including lot rent. Prices vary by community.
Nationwide 'Give Me Some Space' Open House Tour (September 29th-October 1st)
· Parade of Manufactured Homes Tour
· Community Space Tour
· Welcome Beverages & Desserts
· Door Prizes
· Scavenger Hunt for Kids
· Giveaways
· Deal: $2500 off featured home and down payment assistance
· Free credit application on-site
RSVP to the Open House Event in a community near you and receive an extra $100 off. RSVP at www.fourleafprop.com
1-855-847-6053
*Financing offered through First Choice MH LLC (http://firstchoicemh.com/
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties is one of the largest manufactured housing community owner/operators in the nation with communities in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Texas. Four Leaf Properties has been in business since 2009. The company owns and operates 24 communities with over 7,000 home sites and many more acres for new site development.
Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities.Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots and take pride in their neighborhoods at all stages of life. Four Leaf Properties also offers affordable home ownership with beautiful, high-quality homes featuring modern floorplans and luxury finishes. Bringing together strong communities with beautiful new, affordable homes, Four Leaf Properties aims to make manufactured living an uplifting and positive housing option. To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com. (http://www.fourleafprop.com/
Media Contact
Lisa Lane
***@fourleafprop.com
