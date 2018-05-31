Four Leaf Properties Acquires Meadowstone Manufactured Home Community in Hastings, Michigan

Meadowstone MH Community Owner, Mike Callaghan

Lisa Lane

Lisa Lane
***@fourleafprop.com

--Four Leaf Properties, growing owner/operator and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities, announces the acquisition of Meadowstone, a 142 lot property with plans to develop 55 additional sites."We love Michigan properties and couldn't be more excited to grow the Meadowstone community in one of the strongest markets in the state," said Mike Callaghan, owner of Four Leaf Properties. Four Leaf Properties plans to add 60 new, energy-efficient, modern homes in the next 24 months. Additionally, Four Leaf will invest in a new clubhouse, dog park, storage facility, playground and resident activity programs over time.Mr. Callaghan continued, "Hastings is riding the wave of strong employment and population growth that has driven a tight housing market. Providing new, 3 and 4 bed room homes with 1100-1500 sq. feet of living space for under $950/month will give millennials and downsizers a real option for home ownership. Lifestyle amenities and a focus on the resident service experience will attract a strong community of residents.""We are both pleased, and excited, that Four Leaf Properties chose to commit to such a large investment in the creation of more housing opportunities in the City of Hastings. We look forward to partnering with Four Leaf Properties in providing residents a strong and positive sense of community." Dan King Community Development Director, City of Hastings.Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is a growing owner/operator and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers affordable home ownership with energy-efficient, modern floorplans and luxury finishes.