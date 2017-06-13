News By Tag
Magento - Online Store Management System
Magento - a system for managing of online stores with ample opportunities, in the world now occupies a leading position for serious implementations of eCommerce.
Magento is a "box-based content management system" written in PHP and using relational databases. Magento is used as a platform for the development of online stores (http://webiprog.com/)
Features, benefits and features:
• The ability to specify various attributes (properties)
• Sorting and filtering the goods according to the attributes predetermined by the administrator:
• From the administration panel you can manage the online shopping network on different domains, languages, with different product assortment, you can flexibly customize the appearance: both at the level of the choice of "themes" and "templates", and by customizing them.
• Work with different currencies: it is possible to maintain warehouse and management accounting in one currency, and display on the site in another (including at the buyer's option), it is possible to assign different currencies for price tags to different showcases and manage exchange rates (manual and automatic with updating According to the schedule), as well as work with tax rates at the level of the region, country or postal code, depending on the type of sale (wholesale and retail sales, for example, Tax) and on the type of goods (for example, "tax on medical equipment"),
• Flexible tools for working with prices: multi-level pricing and pricing rules, coupons, sales organization, wholesale discounts;
• Sales reports, by shopping cart, by the list of marked items, by reviews, by tags, by search;
• Support of various methods of payment and delivery, including delivery to several addresses;
• It is possible to work with both individual buyers and with their groups;
• Contact with the buyer: e-mail messages, newsletters by e-mail, customer feedback on products and administration responses;
• List of desires (deferred goods), shopping cart and ordering, personal offices of buyers, recommendation of the goods by one buyer to another, offer to customers of related products (cross-sales);
• Access control system;
• Import and export of data + Magento DataFlow is an object-oriented library that allows the programmer to write its own import and export modules.
• Modularity - the system is initially designed for a modular architecture, the core consists of several modules and is easily extended by third-party plug-ins (paid and free).
On the Magento website management system there are online stores of many famous companies: 20th Century Fox, Gap, Lenovo, Longines, Nestle Nespresso, Nokia, Olympus, Samsung, Skype, Time Out.
For more detailed information on creating sites and developing individual applications, contact http://webiprog.com
