 
News By Tag
* Development Of Online Stores
* company WebiProg
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Magento - Online Store Management System

Magento - a system for managing of online stores with ample opportunities, in the world now occupies a leading position for serious implementations of eCommerce.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Development Of Online Stores
company WebiProg

Industry:
Internet

Location:
New City - New York - US

Subject:
Websites

NEW CITY, N.Y. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Magento - a system for managing of online stores with ample opportunities, in the world now occupies a leading position for serious implementations of eCommerce.

Magento is a "box-based content management system" written in PHP and using relational databases. Magento is used as a platform for the development of online stores (http://webiprog.com/) by the company WebiProg, a market leader in web development.There is a paid version with support from the manufacturer and a free Open Source edition, we are developing the community.

Features, benefits and features:

• The ability to specify various attributes (properties) for the goods, grouping the goods into sets, configurable products - products with selective properties (for example, color and size for clothes, the amount of memory for electronics, etc.);
• Sorting and filtering the goods according to the attributes predetermined by the administrator: product comparison, step-by-step filtering, tagging and filtering by tags,
• From the administration panel you can manage the online shopping network on different domains, languages, with different product assortment, you can flexibly customize the appearance: both at the level of the choice of "themes" and "templates", and by customizing them.
• Work with different currencies: it is possible to maintain warehouse and management accounting in one currency, and display on the site in another (including at the buyer's option), it is possible to assign different currencies for price tags to different showcases and manage exchange rates (manual and automatic with updating According to the schedule), as well as work with tax rates at the level of the region, country or postal code, depending on the type of sale (wholesale and retail sales, for example, Tax) and on the type of goods (for example, "tax on medical equipment"),
• Flexible tools for working with prices: multi-level pricing and pricing rules, coupons, sales organization, wholesale discounts;
• Sales reports, by shopping cart, by the list of marked items, by reviews, by tags, by search;
• Support of various methods of payment and delivery, including delivery to several addresses;
• It is possible to work with both individual buyers and with their groups;
• Contact with the buyer: e-mail messages, newsletters by e-mail, customer feedback on products and administration responses;
• List of desires (deferred goods), shopping cart and ordering, personal offices of buyers, recommendation of the goods by one buyer to another, offer to customers of related products (cross-sales);
• Access control system;
• Import and export of data + Magento DataFlow is an object-oriented library that allows the programmer to write its own import and export modules.
• Modularity - the system is initially designed for a modular architecture, the core consists of several modules and is easily extended by third-party plug-ins (paid and free).

On the Magento website management system there are online stores of many famous companies: 20th Century Fox, Gap, Lenovo, Longines, Nestle Nespresso, Nokia, Olympus, Samsung, Skype, Time Out.

For more detailed information on creating sites and developing individual applications, contact http://webiprog.com

Contact
www.webiprog.com
info@webiprog.com
+442081339324
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Development Of Online Stores, company WebiProg
Industry:Internet
Location:New City - New York - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WEBiPROG PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share