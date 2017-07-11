News By Tag
Web Development and Support of eCommerce Systems
The create an online store for eCommerce that meet the highest standards of security and quality is offered by professional web agency WebiProg.
E-commerce systems involve new algorithms of interaction between market participants, increasing its speed and productivity. Web development of e-commerce systems allows the company to significantly improve its position among competitors by optimizing all key processes leading to a significant increase in its revenues.
Development of shops for selling various types of products is in high demand. The process begins with the creation of a virtual store layout, the choice of design, the most suitable products of the company, the development of a corporate logo. The development of websites (http://webiprog.com/
Important points of the project.
An important point is the availability on the site of various methods of payment for the selected product, along with traditional electronic payments it is desirable to provide for the possibility of paying cash to the courier upon delivery, since not all people trust electronic money. Variants of delivery and its cost should be set out as clearly as possible, so that any visitor could go through the procedure of ordering from start to finish, not solving puzzling tasks with cost calculators and passing through numerous links of courier services with which the online store operates.
Different use of virtual resources.
Many businessmen create an online store from scratch without having any real trading experience, and becoming dealers of large trading companies that are seeking to expand the boundaries of their products. Trade enterprises that have real sales points and their own storage facilities use virtual Internet platforms as a way to increase sales, because having an online shop is a good advertising tool that allows you to deliver beneficial offers and discount information to the customer.
To ensure that all modules and plug-ins used on the website work without interruptions, competent layout and programming of individual online store structures is required, which is provided by the professional web agency WebiProg.
We support: Shopware, Magento, WordPress, Woocommerce, ZenCart, OpenCart, etc. Visit http://webiprog.com for details.
