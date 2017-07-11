 
Industry News





Professional Create a Custom Website Design

WebiProg specializes in developing custom websites, our team of experts uses flexible technology to create a web design for online shop.
 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Website creation is one of the important stages in building a successful business and its development, because it is he who is the marketing tool that allows you to attract new customers, increase sales and properly represent your business to the public. Creation of sites selling online stores priority direction of the company WebiProg. Turning to us, you will receive not only quality programming, beautiful and ergonomic web design, but also an integrated approach to solving all business tasks entrusted to us.

Website design options:

1. Site redesign
What is redesign? This is the modernization of your online resource. We have been working in the IT-technology market for 8 years and constantly follow trends and innovations. And this means - timely update of the appearance and functionality of the online shop, service, news portal or other resource on the Internet. That guarantees high competitiveness and loyalty of the target audience.

2. Design of an adaptive site
What is the adaptive design of the online store? This is the transformation of the potential profit into the real one. Sales of smartphones have long overtaken the number of tablets and laptops, and many use mobile versions of devices to access the Internet. Do you want to keep up with the times? So, the services of adaptive design are exactly what you need.

3. Design of landings
Imagine that only one page can sell more goods or services than a full-fledged website. Do you think this is impossible? Try it, create a lending, the design of which will attract attention due to thoughtfulness and originality, and you will understand that everything is possible today!

4. Corporate site design
What is a corporate site? This is your representation on the Internet, the face of the company. A well thought out design of a corporate website will help you to advantagefully present your advantages to your customers, demonstrate solidity, and increase image.

5. Individual website design
If you need a resource that will attract new customers, support the interest of the won target audience, enhance the company's image in the eyes of buyers, order an individual website design. The sophisticated customer increasingly appreciates creative ideas - success is guaranteed if you turn to experienced developers.

6. Online store design
The qualitative design of the online store is a competent combination of the aesthetic and functional component of the online resource. Intuitive understanding of navigation, accessibility of information, pleasant custom web design, which will detain a visitor on the website and make you buy a product / service, plays a decisive role in the web development (http://webiprog.com/opencart-development/).

We support: Magento, WordPress, Woocommerce, ZenCart, OpenCart, Shopware.

Contact for a free consultation: info@webiprog.com
