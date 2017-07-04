News By Tag
Amazon Integration for E-commerce
Thanks to many years of experience in the field of web programming and design of online stores, the company's experts will help create a solution that meets all the requirements of your business. We propose the creation of a website with a unique design, working on a fault-tolerant server with the ability to replicate. User-friendly interface allows you to easily manage the online store. With it, you can set prices for goods, automate the creation of lists, keep records of goods and communicate with customers. A convenient navigation system will allow you to easily navigate the site. Also for goods and services, you can set the property of rotation, which allows you to view the goods from all sides before buying. Thus, the buyer will be able to examine in detail the product of interest to him and purchase it.
Using our services, you can fully concentrate on the development of your online store, while we take on the technical side. By opening an online shop with access to the Amazon product base, you will be able to attract new customers and take your business to the next level.
We support: Shopware, Magento, WordPress, Woocommerce, ZenCart, OpenCart, etc.Contact us for a free consultation on the website or e-mail info@webiprog.com
