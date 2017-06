Vacancy: Process Engineer for Noliac's site in Denmark

Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a Process Engineer for the multilayer piezoceramics manufacturing unit. Apply now!

--• Develop, configure and optimize industrial processes from start up of a batch and until final inspection• Assess processes, take measurements and interpret data• Design, run, test and upgrade systems and processes• Design and construct tools for optimizations• Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production rates and quality of output• Manage cost and time constraints• Provide process documentation and operating instructionsRead the whole jobadvert at http://www.noliac.com/about-us/jobs/process-engineer/Send your application, including CV and exam transcripts to CHRO Lotte J. Beck per email (Lotte.Beck@ctscorp.com). We take in applicants for interviews ongoing.Noliac presents a unique proficiency in the field of piezoelectric technology. We design, develop and manufacture the total range of piezoelectric products - from powders to mono- and multilayer components and all the way to finished plug-and-play applications. Noliac is a part of CTS Corporation.Have a look at our products at http://www.noliac.com/ products/