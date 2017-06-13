News By Tag
Vacancy: Process Engineer for Noliac's site in Denmark
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a Process Engineer for the multilayer piezoceramics manufacturing unit. Apply now!
Job description
• Develop, configure and optimize industrial processes from start up of a batch and until final inspection
• Assess processes, take measurements and interpret data
• Design, run, test and upgrade systems and processes
• Design and construct tools for optimizations
• Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production rates and quality of output
• Manage cost and time constraints
• Provide process documentation and operating instructions
Read the whole jobadvert at http://www.noliac.com/
Apply now!
Send your application, including CV and exam transcripts to CHRO Lotte J. Beck per email (Lotte.Beck@
About Noliac
Noliac presents a unique proficiency in the field of piezoelectric technology. We design, develop and manufacture the total range of piezoelectric products - from powders to mono- and multilayer components and all the way to finished plug-and-play applications. Noliac is a part of CTS Corporation.
Have a look at our products at http://www.noliac.com/
Contact
Noliac A/S
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
