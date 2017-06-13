 
Industry News





Vacancy: Process Engineer for Noliac's site in Denmark

Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a Process Engineer for the multilayer piezoceramics manufacturing unit. Apply now!
 
 
KVISTGAARD, Denmark - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The successful candidate will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability.

Job description

• Develop, configure and optimize industrial processes from start up of a batch and until final inspection

• Assess processes, take measurements and interpret data

• Design, run, test and upgrade systems and processes

• Design and construct tools for optimizations

• Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production rates and quality of output

• Manage cost and time constraints

• Provide process documentation and operating instructions

Read the whole jobadvert at http://www.noliac.com/about-us/jobs/process-engineer/

Apply now!

Send your application, including CV and exam transcripts to CHRO Lotte J. Beck per email (Lotte.Beck@ctscorp.com). We take in applicants for interviews ongoing.

About Noliac

Noliac presents a unique proficiency in the field of piezoelectric technology. We design, develop and manufacture the total range of piezoelectric products - from powders to mono- and multilayer components and all the way to finished plug-and-play applications. Noliac is a part of CTS Corporation.

Have a look at our products at http://www.noliac.com/products/

Contact
Noliac A/S
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
