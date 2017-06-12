Runrig Bound for a Journey on the silver screen

Photography by Andrew King

-- Renowned Scottish Rock Band Runrig has climbed aboard the Scottish Road Movie Journey Bound. Runrig, formed in 1973 by brothers Calum and Rory Macdonald has long been an iconic presence on the Celtic rock scene with hits such as Loch Lomond, The Cutter and Dance Called America. The band have teamed up with BAFTA nominated film director Ryan Hendrick to give Journey Bound it's music voice.Hendrick said, "Runrig have been a source of creative and emotional inspiration to me for as long as I can remember. Their music is an integral part of my life and of Scottish culture. It has long been my hope that the band would be part of Journey Bound."Runrig's founding member Calum Macdonald said, "It's a refreshing and exciting challenge, so far removed from the familiarity of normal Runrig business."Runrig who released their 14th and final studio album The Story last year are appearing in the film as well as composing the title song for the film.Runrig is the latest in high profile Scottish talent to get behind this indie romcom, actors Clare Grogan, Sylvester McCoy, Karen Dunbar, and Ford Kiernan have already boarded the comedy flick.Still Game star Ford Kiernan, who is also an Executive Producer on Journey Bound said, "I first saw Runrig perform live at Glasgow University Union in the 1980s whilst I was working there, the place was jump'n, the atmosphere was incredible. It really is the icing on the cake for us and I'm over the moon they are onboard. They are the perfect musical fit for this quintessential Scottish movie."For more information on Journey Bound visit the official social media pages;Twitter : @JOURNEYBOUND1Facebook : @journeyboundmovieEND