Scots Dr Who Stars Team Up For Emotional Drama

Former Doctor Who companions Caitlin Blackwood and Frazer Hines have teamed up with award winning and BAFTA nominated film director Ryan Hendrick for the short drama, Sundown.

-- Sundown tells the story of William (Hines), a man in his 70s who is taken on a timeless journey through the eyes of Abi (Blackwood) to come to terms with his own mortality.Caitlin Blackwood said, "I think this project is important in terms of highlighting the issues the film delves in to, I have the opportunity to bring a youthful insight to a role that you'd normally expect to played by an older actor." Blackwood still only 16 famously rolled onto our screens at the tender age of 9 in the BBC's Doctor Who as the young Amelia Pond opposite Matt Smith. The character went on to be played as an adult by Caitlin's real life cousin Karen Gillan.Frazer Hines star of Emmerdale, Doctor Who and Outlander said,"Sundown is a beautiful script that really gives both myself and Caitlin the chance to really shine as two very real and complex characters."Director and Co-Writer Ryan Hendrick describes the emotional drama as, "a story about how a person's perception on life can change once they accept their own mortality. Our goal is to explore these ideas and try to give a subjective view from a fresh perspective."His writing partner Clare Sheppard said, "On the surface, William is on a journey we all must travel eventually, but dig a little deeper and you realise, his is a road we're all already on. I am very, very proud to be involved with this film."Sundown marks the 3rd screenwriting venture between Hendrick and Sheppard. Their last short film Perfect Strangers enjoyed worldwide success after receiving more than 18 film festival selections, 3 awards and 4 nominations including BAFTA Scotland Nomination for Clare Sheerin in the Best Actress category.Their 2nd venture is the upcoming road movie Journey Bound starring Ford Kiernan, Clare Grogan, Sylvester McCoy, James Kirk and Caitlin Blackwood to name a few.The writing pair certainly have high hopes that Sundown will climb a similar ladder of success as their previous venture, "This is a story that needs to be told. It carries a universal theme that everyone can relate to."The film's Producer, BAFTA Award Winner David Newman said, "We're planning to take this short film to the next level. We achieved a milestone in terms of production values on Perfect Strangers, so this time we need raise the bar even higher. This is why we are launching a crowd funding campaign on indiegogo. We have the workings of a beautiful film with an excellent and well loved pair of actors. I have high hopes for Sundown."Sundown is due to start filming this summer.You can support Sundown by following them on Indiegogo, Facebook and Twitter. Crowdfunding Campaign opens 1st May 2017. See Indiegogo page for more info.