June 2017





CEA Into the Beyond Sci Fi Anthology Released on Ebook and Paperback Platforms

 
 
CEA Into the Beyond
CEA Into the Beyond
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Celenic Earth Publications, along with its partners Keystone Games and Pulse Entertainment, is proud to announce that our debut science fiction short story anthology has been released!

During the week, the preorder has been made available, receiving a huge interest in the anthology. The stories vary between space travel, futuristic battles and time loops.

Pragashnie Naidoo from Pulse Entertainment has also provided a preview review this weekend, expressing just how much she enjoyed the book:

"I ABSOLUTELY LOVED this anthology. I found my imagination tickled and was very easily transported into the scenes of the stories as the story telling was immaculate. I am so glad that the Publisher kept all the authors' voices in all these anthologies as you get to see the confidence shine through with every next piece that they write and love seeing how people grow exponentially."

We are glad it was enjoyed so much and hope to enjoy further postive feedback. Next up is the release of our debut Fantasy anthology, CEA Past your Reality, which releases tomorrow.

Here are the list of authors and stories featured in the anthology:

- Dean Clark: Time Puncture

- Jay Girgis: Cape Town Smack Down

- MK Clark: Impact

- Wesley Jade: Finding Gwynne

- Shaun M Jooste: Covalent Convergence

To find out where it is available, you can visit the link below:

Https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com/2017/06/18/cea-into-the-beyond-sci-fi-anthology-released-on-ebook-and-paperback-platforms/

CELENIC EARTH PUBLICATIONS: putting authors first.

