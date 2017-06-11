News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Cookbook Club: Read Outside the Box!
This summer we invite you to bring a recipe you found in food memoirs and food novels at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 6:30- 7:30 p.m.
Borrow one of our recommended food memoirs or food novels that we will have on display a month before the meeting. Spend the next few weeks experimenting with your culinary adventures then be ready to discuss why you were drawn to make the recipe you chose. Was it the character, story, setting or perhaps just the delectable ingredients?
Join OWL Librarians Audra MacLaren and Patricia Moore for a fun and appetizing evening.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 6:30- 7:30 p.m.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse