Clean Named Agency Of Record For Spirits Maker Durham Distillery
Award-winning craft distiller expands national footprint for flagship gins and newly-launched cold distilled vodka
Since launching in Fall 2015, Durham Distillery has skyrocketed onto the regional and national craft spirits scene, winning more than 30 awards for its Conniption American Dry and Navy Strength Gin varieties and Damn Fine Liqueurs, including USA Today 10Best's No. 2 Craft Gin Distillery and last month a Double Gold at the highly acclaimed San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The distillery, led by former scientists and husband-and-
"We have been huge fans of Durham Distillery since its launch and couldn't be happier to help ramp up consumer awareness," said Clean CEO Natalie Perkins. "Few spirits makers win the industry and consumer accolades Melissa and Lee have in just the first 18 months of operation. Durham Distillery is a brand poised to break out, and we are excited to partner on the success to date and going forward."
About Clean
Clean is a Raleigh-based integrated branding agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Lenovo, John Deere, Red Hat, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Wilmington Tourism, and Lonerider Beer. The agency offers integrated marketing solutions including branding, advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, media planning, and content. A woman-owned business, Clean has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina.
cleaninc.com (http://cleandesign.com/
