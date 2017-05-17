Clean Design Engaged By Bob Barker Company for Strategy and Creative Campaign

Contact

-- Clean Design (http://www.cleandesign.com), an integrated branding agency, today announced its partnership for a strategic and creative campaign with Bob Barker (https://www.bobbarker.com/)Company, Inc., the nation's leading detention supplier. Clean Design will provide branding strategy and creative components, including a tagline and print ads.Fuquay-Varina, N.C.-based Bob Barker is a second-generation family-operated company that has been in operation for more than 40 years. Since its beginnings in the back of a barber shop in the early 1970s, Bob Barker has grown to be the largest manufacturer for and distributor to the detention industry. Bob Barker delivers innovative supplies and services to correctional agencies and select businesses.Bob Barker is transforming and serving the criminal justice system by focusing on the company's values of integrity, service, excellence, innovation and unity. Based on these strong company values, the company in 2004 founded the Bob Barker Foundation, a nonprofit that supports incarcerated individuals, aiming to prepare them to re-enter society."Clean Design has proven to be a collaborative partner, and the team has quickly jumped in to learn the ins and outs of our business and industry," said Mike Reed, vice president of marketing at Bob Barker. "We are excited to work with them and get a new perspective on our brand and position in the industry.""We look forward to partnering with Bob Barker to help take their leading role in the industry to the next level with a fresh focus on strategy and creative tactics," said Clean Design CEO Natalie Perkins.About Clean DesignClean Design is an integrated branding agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Lenovo, John Deere, Builders Mutual, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Wilmington Tourism, Lonerider Beer, and Durham Distillery. Ranked the #1 design firm in the Triangle for the past seven years, the agency offers integrated marketing solutions including branding, advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, media planning, and content. A woman-owned business, Clean Design has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina.