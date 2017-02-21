 
Clean Design Wins Nine Awards At 2017 American Advertising Awards

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Clean Design, an award-winning branding + advertising agency, today announced that it was honored with nine awards at the 2017 American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) presented by the Triangle Advertising Federation on Feb. 16 at the Durham Armory. The agency won for diverse work across five clients, including Carolina Ballet, Clean Publishing, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Personify, and NC State Alumni Association. For the fourth consecutive year, Clean Design earned peer accolades for its work with Carolina Ballet, including the coveted "Judge's Choice" Award for Art Direction for the ballet's 2016/17 Season Poster Campaign.

The agency received four awards for its work with Carolina Ballet. Additionally, Clean Design won for its new logo design for the NC State Alumni Association and for the digital publications created for UNC Kenan-Flagler. Clean Design's publishing arm, Clean Publishing, also received a Silver Award for its cover design for Chief Strategy Officer Jeremy D. Holden's novel, Sea of Doubt.

"To earn awards for almost every entry we submitted this year is a tremendous accomplishment," said Scott Scaggs, Chief Creative Director of Clean Design. "It's all about getting the right group of people together to allow the work to happen, and we are really pleased that our awards reflect that."

The ADDYs are the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries each year. Gold winners go onto the American Advertising Federation District 3 AAAwards, which includes entries from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The agency's complete list of winners is below. To learn more about the Triangle Advertising Federation, visit http://www.triangleadfed.com.

2017 Clean Design American Advertising Awards

·      Judge's Choice: Art Direction: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Poster Campaign

·      Gold Award: Digital Publication: UNC Kenan-Flagler—ROI Research Magazine

·      Gold Award: Integrated Advertising Campaign: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Season

·      Gold Award: Art Direction: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Season

·      Silver Award: Cover Design: Clean Publishing—Sea of Doubt Book Cover

·      Silver Award: Poster Campaign: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Poster Campaign

·      Silver Award: Digital Publication: UNC Kenan-Flagler—UNC Business Magazine

·      Silver Award: Logo Design: NC State Alumni Association—NC State Alumni Association Logo

·      Bronze Award: Consumer Website: Personify—Personify Website

About Clean Design

Clean Design is an award-winning brand + design agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Red Hat, Lenovo, Yadkin Bank, Builders Mutual, UNC Kenan-Flagler, and Durham Distillery. Ranked the #1 design firm in the Triangle for the past seven years, the agency offers integrated marketing solutions including branding, advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, media planning, and content. A woman-owned business, Clean Design has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina.

cleandesign.com
Source:
Email:***@cleandesign.com
Posted By:***@cleandesign.com Email Verified
Click to Share