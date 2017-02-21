News By Tag
Clean Design Wins Nine Awards At 2017 American Advertising Awards
The agency received four awards for its work with Carolina Ballet. Additionally, Clean Design won for its new logo design for the NC State Alumni Association and for the digital publications created for UNC Kenan-Flagler. Clean Design's publishing arm, Clean Publishing, also received a Silver Award for its cover design for Chief Strategy Officer Jeremy D. Holden's novel, Sea of Doubt.
"To earn awards for almost every entry we submitted this year is a tremendous accomplishment,"
The ADDYs are the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries each year. Gold winners go onto the American Advertising Federation District 3 AAAwards, which includes entries from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The agency's complete list of winners is below. To learn more about the Triangle Advertising Federation, visit http://www.triangleadfed.com.
2017 Clean Design American Advertising Awards
· Judge's Choice: Art Direction: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Poster Campaign
· Gold Award: Digital Publication:
· Gold Award: Integrated Advertising Campaign: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Season
· Gold Award: Art Direction: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Season
· Silver Award: Cover Design: Clean Publishing—Sea of Doubt Book Cover
· Silver Award: Poster Campaign: Carolina Ballet—Carolina Ballet 2016 Poster Campaign
· Silver Award: Digital Publication:
· Silver Award: Logo Design: NC State Alumni Association—
· Bronze Award: Consumer Website: Personify—Personify Website
About Clean Design
Clean Design is an award-winning brand + design agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Red Hat, Lenovo, Yadkin Bank, Builders Mutual, UNC Kenan-Flagler, and Durham Distillery. Ranked the #1 design firm in the Triangle for the past seven years, the agency offers integrated marketing solutions including branding, advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, media planning, and content. A woman-owned business, Clean Design has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina.
cleandesign.com
