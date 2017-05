Clean Design Announces Agency Promotions

Contact

Dan Strickford

***@cleandesign.com Dan Strickford

End

-- Clean Design (http://www.cleandesign.com), an award-winning integrated branding agency, today announced employee promotions across its creative, strategy, media, new business and finance departments.The nine promoted individuals and their new titles are:senior new business managersenior brand strategistassociate director of business developmentsocial media managerassociate creative director, assistant controller, senior media strategistmedia planner, associate strategy director"We are happy to celebrate these staffers and their dedication and standout contributions toward the agency's success this past year," said Clean Design CEO Natalie Perkins.About Clean DesignClean Design is an integrated branding agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Lenovo, John Deere, Builders Mutual, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Wilmington Tourism, Lonerider Beer and Durham Distillery. Ranked the #1 design firm in the Triangle for the past seven years, the agency offers integrated marketing solutions including branding, advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, media planning, and content. A woman-owned business, Clean Design has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina. cleandesign.com