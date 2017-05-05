 
Industry News





Clean Design Announces Agency Promotions

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Clean Design (http://www.cleandesign.com), an award-winning integrated branding agency, today announced employee promotions across its creative, strategy, media, new business and finance departments.

The nine promoted individuals and their new titles are:

-     Alexa Tesoriero, senior new business manager

-     Beth Walters, senior brand strategist

-     Dickens Sanchez, associate director of business development

-     Jenny Storey, social media manager

-     Julianne Smith, associate creative director

-     Mary Arnold, assistant controller

-     Steve Kelly, senior media strategist

-     Kari Scharf, media planner

-     Travis Conte, associate strategy director

"We are happy to celebrate these staffers and their dedication and standout contributions toward the agency's success this past year," said Clean Design CEO Natalie Perkins.

About Clean Design

Clean Design is an integrated branding agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Lenovo, John Deere, Builders Mutual, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Wilmington Tourism, Lonerider Beer and Durham Distillery. Ranked the #1 design firm in the Triangle for the past seven years, the agency offers integrated marketing solutions including branding, advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, media planning, and content. A woman-owned business, Clean Design has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina. cleandesign.com

