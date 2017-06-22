News By Tag
South African presence at DRC Mining Week indicates strong interest in DRC mining sector
The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi from 23-24 June.
The SACEEC is a public/private partnership between the capital equipment industry and the South African Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) and currently services more than 140 member companies in manufacturing and allied services, representing a major proportion of the capital equipment industry in South Africa.
According to Mr Bruggeman: "the DRC is potentially one of the richest mining countries in Africa. The country was the world's fourth largest producer of industrial diamonds during the 1980s, and diamonds continue to dominate exports, accounting for nearly half of exports."
He continues: "trade relations between South Africa and the DRC are showing positive growth from a relatively low base, with bilateral trade being heavily skewed in South Africa's favour due to limited productive capacity on the part of the DRC's economy. In response to the extended period of globalisation, the focus has now swung to localisation and South Africa and South African companies are looking at ways to provide long-term and meaning partnerships with companies within the DRC."
He says Lubumbashi, where the DRC Mining Week is taking place, "is the second largest city in the DRC and sets the stage for a business-to-business platform for the mining industry."
South African companies at DRC Mining Week include:
SACEEC members as part of the SA National Pavilion:
- AZMET – Engineering Services
- AZ-Armaturen – Lubricating Plug Valve and Sampling Valves
- WEBA Chutes – Chute designed
- Fabchem – Dome plates, Pumps
SACEEC members as individual exhibitors:
- FL Smidth
- Aard Mining Equipment
SA Companies as part of the National Pavilion:
- African Mixing Technologies – Pumps & agitators
- Hose manufacturers – Boreline, flatlay
- APE Pumps – Pumps
- Nitralife – Nitrogen generators
- Tru-Trac Rollers – Conveyor Equipment
- Turner Morris - DRIVE units, generators, Bio-mixers, Conveyors
- OE Bearings – SRB Brandsplit Roller, Bearing housing support, Hanger units, Flanges
The full interview with Mr Bruggeman can be viewed at the DRC Mining Week website.
DRC Mining Week
Around 1200 mining professionals are expected to gather for the practical annual mining and industrial expo again as the award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition returns to Lubumbashi, in the heart of the DRC's mining hub, from 23-24 June. While retaining its main focus on mining, the event will also broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction.
Industry recognition and support
As with previous editions of the event, DRC Mining Week has secured impressive industry support through the diamond sponsorships of Engen and FBNBank and the platinum sponsorships of Gecotrans, Sodexo, Standard Bank and Tenke Fungurume Mining, while Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Axishouse, Copperbelt Energy, Earth Networks, ERG, Ivanhoe Mines-New Horizons and Vodacom are confirmed as gold sponsors.
Earlier this year, DRC Mining Week was recognised for its support of the Kinsevere Community School Project in Lubumbashi when it was named a finalist in the Social Responsibility category of the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards, which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent.
DRC Mining Week is organised by Spintelligent, a leading Cape Town-based organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy Central Africa (formerly iPAD Cameroon), iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum and EduWeek. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.
DRC Mining Week:
Pre-conference Power Focus Day: 22 June 2017
Conference and expo: 23-24 June 2017
Site visit: 22 June 2017
Location: The Pullman Lubumbashi Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
Website: www.drcminingweek.com
Twitter: https://
Facebook: https://
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/
