South African presence at DRC Mining Week indicates strong interest in DRC mining sector

-- "Renewing the presence of the South African National Pavilion at thepositions South African companies as leading players in the mining and power sectors and will allow them to enhance their presence in the region, and for new companies to increase the South African foothold in the DRC." This is according to Eric Bruggeman, CEO of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), that is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to theconference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, in the hub of the mining province of Katanga, from 23-24 June.The SACEEC is a public/private partnership between the capital equipment industry and the South African Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) and currently services more than 140 member companies in manufacturing and allied services, representing a major proportion of the capital equipment industry in South Africa.According to Mr Bruggeman: "the DRC is potentially one of the richest mining countries in Africa. The country was the world's fourth largest producer of industrial diamonds during the 1980s, and diamonds continue to dominate exports, accounting for nearly half of exports."He continues: "trade relations between South Africa and the DRC are showing positive growth from a relatively low base, with bilateral trade being heavily skewed in South Africa's favour due to limited productive capacity on the part of the DRC's economy. In response to the extended period of globalisation, the focus has now swung to localisation and South Africa and South African companies are looking at ways to provide long-term and meaning partnerships with companies within the DRC."He says Lubumbashi, where theis taking place, "is the second largest city in the DRC and sets the stage for a business-to-business forum of facilitated sessions and meetings with key stakeholders. The SACEEC will also be looking at establishing a business centre in Lubumbashi to assist South African companies doing business in the country."SACEEC members as part of the SA National Pavilion:- AZMET – Engineering Services- AZ-Armaturen – Lubricating Plug Valve and Sampling Valves- WEBA Chutes – Chute designed- Fabchem – Dome plates, PumpsSACEEC members as individual exhibitors:- FL Smidth- Aard Mining EquipmentSA Companies as part of the National Pavilion:- African Mixing Technologies – Pumps & agitators- Hose manufacturers – Boreline, flatlay- APE Pumps – Pumps- Nitralife – Nitrogen generators- Tru-Trac Rollers – Conveyor Equipment- Turner Morris - DRIVE units, generators, Bio-mixers, Conveyors- OE Bearings – SRB Brandsplit Roller, Bearing housing support, Hanger units, FlangesThe full interview with Mr Bruggeman can be viewed here: http://www.drcminingweek.com/ SACEEC-interview Around 1200 mining professionals are expected to gather for the practical annual mining and industrial expo again as the award-winningconference and exhibition returns to Lubumbashi, in the heart of the DRC's mining hub, from 23-24 June. While retaining its main focus on mining, the event will also broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction.As with previous editions of the event,has secured impressive industry support through the diamond sponsorships of Engen and FBNBank and the platinum sponsorships of Gecotrans, Sodexo, Standard Bank and Tenke Fungurume Mining, while Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Axishouse, Copperbelt Energy, Earth Networks, ERG, Ivanhoe Mines-New Horizons and Vodacom are confirmed as gold sponsors.Earlier this year,was recognised for its support of the Kinsevere Community School Project in Lubumbashi when it was named a finalist in the Social Responsibility category of the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards, which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent.is organised by Spintelligent, a leading Cape Town-based organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy Central Africa (formerly iPAD Cameroon), iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum and EduWeek. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.Pre-conference Power Focus Day: 22 June 2017Conference and expo: 23-24 June 2017Site visit: 22 June 2017Location: The Pullman Lubumbashi Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRCWebsite: http://www.drcminingweek.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drcminingweekFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DRC-Mining-Week-156193451406496/LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4922857Senior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolOffice: +27 21 700 3558Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com