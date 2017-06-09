Secure Pay enabling vendors to accept credit card payments released today

SecurePay, a Magento 2 extesion, enabling vendors to accept credit card solutions to is available for purchase at CedCemmerce.

Contact

Karshit Bhargava

marketing@cedcommerce.com Karshit Bhargava

End

-- CedCommerce, on Wednesday, has announced the release of its Magento 2 community-edition online payment accpetance solution Secure Pay. The extension will enable all the magento 2 users successfully accept credit card payment related online transactions.Upon installation extension will enable its users transact through Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB and Diners Club International credit cards. Also, the selllers can integrate and test the securepay payment before it's application in the real world gets started.It supports Sandbox(test)and Production(live)environment. Also, It supports authorize & capture and authorize only payment actions.It enables users to create online invoice and online refund through SecurePay payment gateway and encrypts Merchant Password among its other features.The Securepay integration is available at CedCommerce's website: and is priced at $149. The extension is compatible for Magento 2.0 and Magento 2.1 edition.Started in 2010, CedCommerce has since then been involve in 1000+ Magento e-commerce websites building and customization. Among other top products of company are Multi Vendor Marketplace, Walmart Magento 2 integration extension and MageNative app which enables users to convert their websites into mobile apps.See More: