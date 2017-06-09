 
News By Tag
* Securepay Payment Method
* Online Secure Method
* Magento 2 SecurePay
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Secure Pay enabling vendors to accept credit card payments released today

SecurePay, a Magento 2 extesion, enabling vendors to accept credit card solutions to is available for purchase at CedCemmerce.
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- CedCommerce, on Wednesday, has announced the release of its Magento 2 community-edition online payment accpetance solution Secure Pay. The extension will enable all the magento 2 users successfully accept credit card payment related online transactions.

Upon installation extension will enable its users transact through Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB and Diners Club International credit cards. Also, the selllers can integrate and test the securepay payment before it's application in the real world gets started.

Features and specifications.:

It supports Sandbox(test) and Production(live) environment. Also, It supports authorize & capture and authorize only payment actions.

It enables users to create online invoice and online refund through SecurePay payment gateway and encrypts Merchant Password among its other features.

Availability and Price:

The Securepay integration is available at CedCommerce's website:  and is priced at $149. The extension is compatible for Magento 2.0 and Magento 2.1 edition.

About CedCommerce:

Started in 2010, CedCommerce has since then been involve in 1000+ Magento e-commerce websites building and customization. Among other top products of company are Multi Vendor Marketplace, Walmart Magento 2 integration extension and MageNative app which enables users to convert their websites into mobile apps.

See More:
http://cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/securepay-pay...

Contact
Karshit Bhargava
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
Source:CedCommerce
Email:***@cedcommerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Securepay Payment Method, Online Secure Method, Magento 2 SecurePay
Industry:Business
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CedCommerce Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share