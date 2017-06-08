News By Tag
Trüpp Makes Portland Business Journal's Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in OR and SW WA
Trüpp acknowledges this achievement could not have been accomplished without the ongoing support of their savvy clients, who continue to partner with Trüpp for the success and vitality of their businesses. Trüpp shares this honor with their dedicated team-members, who are at the core of the organization's success. "Having such an exceptional team of employees, who are truly committed to making a difference with our clients, is the driving force behind Trüpp's rapid growth," stated Jean Roque, President + Founder of Trupp HR, Inc., "they are vital to carrying out our mission to help small to midsize businesses succeed!"
Trüpp landed in the 53 spot this year, following placement in the top 50 the previous two years.
About Trüpp
As a provider of human resource solutions designed to enhance the employee experience while streamlining employee management and compliance activities, Trüpp (https://www.trupphr.com/
Trüpp's strategic approach to the delivery of HR services enables its clients to offload the complexity of HR with a technology-driven, full-service HR experience. Solutions include HR outsourcing (http://www.trupphr.com/
