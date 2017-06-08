 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Trüpp Makes Portland Business Journal's Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in OR and SW WA

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Trüpp is proud to be named among Portland Business Journal's Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Oregon and Southwest Washington. This marks the third consecutive year that Trüpp has received this prestigious award.

Trüpp acknowledges this achievement could not have been accomplished without the ongoing support of their savvy clients, who continue to partner with Trüpp for the success and vitality of their businesses. Trüpp shares this honor with their dedicated team-members, who are at the core of the organization's success. "Having such an exceptional team of employees, who are truly committed to making a difference with our clients, is the driving force behind Trüpp's rapid growth," stated Jean Roque, President + Founder of Trupp HR, Inc., "they are vital to carrying out our mission to help small to midsize businesses succeed!"

Trüpp landed in the 53 spot this year, following placement in the top 50 the previous two years.

About Trüpp

As a provider of human resource solutions designed to enhance the employee experience while streamlining employee management and compliance activities, Trüpp (https://www.trupphr.com/) is reinventing HR from the ground up with a progressive and relevant approach that scales with the evolving needs of today's business landscape.

Trüpp's strategic approach to the delivery of HR services enables its clients to offload the complexity of HR with a technology-driven, full-service HR experience. Solutions include HR outsourcing (http://www.trupphr.com/hr-outsourcing-services-trupp-hr/), benefits administration outsourcing (http://www.trupphr.com/benefits-administration-outsourcing/), payroll administration outsourcing (http://www.trupphr.com/payroll-administration-outsourcing/), recruitment process outsourcing (http://www.trupphr.com/recruitment-process-outsourcing/), HR consulting (http://www.trupphr.com/hr-consulting-services/), compensation consulting, HR audits (http://www.trupphr.com/trupp-hr-audits/), employee handbooks (http://www.trupphr.com/custom-employee-handbook/), recruiting, supervisor training (http://www.trupphr.com/manager-supervisor-training/), and leadership development. For more information, call +1.503.828.0255 or visit www.trupphr.com.

