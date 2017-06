Artist's new website showcases a digital re-invention of landscape art

Mike Efford Landscape Art: limited edition prints

Mike Efford

-- Artist Mike Efford today launched a new website featuring digitally-created landscape art prints.The artist's process originates with animation software, which he uses to orchestrate flowing, lyrical textures into landscape forms, then captures them into fine art prints.His 23 year background using 3D animation software takes him into new artistic territory: "my aim is a digital re-invention of landscape art" he says. The work is a departure from both traditional painting and typical "computer" art, yet ends up as a framed limited edition fine art print.While photo-realistic "landscape-generator"software programs have been around for years, they typically do not produce compelling fine art with much evidence of a human touch. Those landscapes are used in movie special effects but not admired as creatively expressive works of art on a gallery wall.Efford uses 3D animation software, but approaches it as a fine artist. His art is expressionistic and colorful, rather than hyper-realistic.Efford's landscape art is showcased in an online gallery complete with detail close-ups of the works and background stories on his newly-launched website at http://www.mikeefford.com