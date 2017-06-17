News By Tag
Auto trips on country roads inspire bold new landscape art
The inspiration for many of his works comes from driving country highways. Efford often drives through rolling farmland on the way to visit family in southern Ontario where he lives. And he believes the rhythms of form and color and pattern visible from our cars is a truly modern subject matter in contemporary art.
"It's a driving force in my art, pun intended" he says. "I pass through stunning landscapes that inspire me with rich tapestries of abstract color and texture."
He believes that most people driving those same routes miss the real beauty that's passing them by, streaking past them in their time-challenged hustle. Some of the direct, provincial and interstate 4 lane highways can be numbingly boring and repetitive, of course.
But leaving the fast lane, figuratively speaking, opens one up to a whole new visual experience.
There are spectacular forms and textures, all the stuff of great art, that stream by, slow enough to savor, yet quick enough to animate into a rhythmic flow. All prime source material for this landscape artist whose working method involves animation software, which he uses to orchestrate bold colors and linear rhythms into fine art prints.
"If we'll just take our eyes off that hypnotic point on the road in the middle distance in front of us when we drive, we'll open our eyes to rich tapestries of landscape."
See his work at www.MikeEfford.com
Mike Efford, landscape artist
