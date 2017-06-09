Country(s)
Artist celebrates Edvard Grieg with YouTube video that orchestrates his landscape artwork to Grieg's "Morning Mood"
Efford's landscapes are inspired by classical music, especially orchestral pieces with rich tonal color like the lush, romantic Morning Mood. An accomplished animator, he has taken a virtual digital camera and explored the depths of his landscape art print "Prairie Symphony #1". The video is an orchestration of the visual richness of his landscape art, woven together with the music of Grieg's Morning Mood.
"My video piece savors the connections between the landscape forms in one of my art prints and the music of Grieg. My intent was to use simply a virtual camera, and one piece of my art... pan and zoom and fade, exploring the artwork in a sequence timed to the orchestra" he says.
Efford's landscape art creative process involves animation software, but his finished work is typically a limited edition fine art print.
With this video however, he decided to tap into the time-based nature of the digital tools. He views animation software almost like a musical instrument or even an orchestra, so it was a natural fit to work with a piece of music written for orchestra. Especially a piece with such a rich tonal palette, so highly evocative of landscape.
The results are a celebration of the composer, and the many beautiful connections between music and art.
Experience the video on his website at http://www.mikeefford.com/
