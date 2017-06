For sleek contemporary hotel designs, new landscape art prints exhibit bold color & form

Mike Efford Landscape Art: orchestrations of color and rhythm.

-- Artist Mike Efford has launched a new website featuring limited edition digital landscape art prints created with 3D animation software. Their flowing lines and bold rhythmic textures position them perfectly for cutting edge contemporary hotel rooms, especially those that show off beautiful natural views.Choice of art can play an important part in the quality of a hotel guests' experience.Digital landscape art prints add a flourish of the contemporary to a hotel design that is equally current. "Mine is a fresh take on the landscape; expressionistic, bold and graphic, and it works best in a more modernist environment"says Efford.Much landscape art displayed in hotels doesn't quite reach the full distance through art history and still retains some nostalgia. But Efford's landscape prints exhibit a rigorously current take on the art of landscape.The bold colors and lines derive from Efford's 23 year background using 3D animation software, and take the landscape into new artistic territory. His work originates digitally, but is output into fine art limited edition prints, on Hahnemühle German etching paper, a traditional high quality archival paper."For hotel interior designs that need a bold, contemporary take on landscape art, these works are worth serious consideration"says Efford, who sees the link between hotel and art as a crowning finishing touch to a great hotel design.His work is showcased in a freshly-launched website: http://www.mikeefford.com