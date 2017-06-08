 
Dr. Steve Johnston's rebuttal to editorial by Dr. Michael Mann

This is a rebuttal of Dr. Mann's criticism of my editorial in the Curry Costal Pilot on "The Global Warming Hoax"
 
 
BROOKINGS, Ore. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Michael Mann you used an ad hominine argument when you alleged my June 7 editorial in the Costal Pilot was non scientific. However you did not answer my point. In true science one fact can destroy any theory. The 1990's were not the warmest period. Elephants and tigers roamed tropical jungles north of the Siberian Artic in past periods and in the pre-Cambrian period CO2 was 25 times as prevalent as today. CO2 is only a trace element in the atmosphere at 0.038%. The majority of CO2 is produced by natural sources such as, volcanoes, animals, and release of CO2 from oceans. Man only produces 3%. CO2 levels track global warming, which is caused by sun activity, clouds and ocean currents.

Dr. Michael Mann, your infamous hockey stick graph ignores the Medieval warm period and the Little Ice age, which are clearly shown in a 1990 graph produced by the IPCC. Those interested in reading about true science vs. pseudo science should read my book, "Darwin is dead and Jesus is alive." McIntyre and McKitrick have written peer reviews which state data does not support the Mann, Bradley, Hughes hockey stick chart.

Progressives often use man caused global warming as an attack on free enterprise and national sovereignty. It is true the Rockefellers, George Soros, and UN progressives will successfully create a one world government with a world dictator. However, this will only occur after half of the world's population is destroyed by nuclear wars, famines and apocalyptic disasters. To find out what happens next read my book, "When is Judgment Day". Also read my blog Dr. Steve Johnston, author.com. If Al gore really believes in global warming, why does he own three houses and fly in private jets.

For more information on current events see: http://www.drstevejohnstonauthor.com/

　

　

　

