Dr. Steve Johnston's rebuttal to editorial by Dr. Michael Mann
This is a rebuttal of Dr. Mann's criticism of my editorial in the Curry Costal Pilot on "The Global Warming Hoax"
Dr. Michael Mann, your infamous hockey stick graph ignores the Medieval warm period and the Little Ice age, which are clearly shown in a 1990 graph produced by the IPCC. Those interested in reading about true science vs. pseudo science should read my book, "Darwin is dead and Jesus is alive." McIntyre and McKitrick have written peer reviews which state data does not support the Mann, Bradley, Hughes hockey stick chart.
Progressives often use man caused global warming as an attack on free enterprise and national sovereignty. It is true the Rockefellers, George Soros, and UN progressives will successfully create a one world government with a world dictator. However, this will only occur after half of the world's population is destroyed by nuclear wars, famines and apocalyptic disasters. To find out what happens next read my book, "When is Judgment Day". Also read my blog Dr. Steve Johnston, author.com. If Al gore really believes in global warming, why does he own three houses and fly in private jets.
For more information on current events see: http://www.drstevejohnstonauthor.com/
Contact
Dr. Steve Johnston, author.com
***@charter.net
