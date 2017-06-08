News By Tag
Completing the Circle, PIET Panipat
It was the last leg of 'PIET QUEST', a very prestigious series of events of the institute which have been earlier graced by personalities like Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam (the scientist President of India), Dr. K Kasturirangan (former Head of ISRO), and Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki (Governor Haryana and Punjab) to name a few. And this year the Chief Guest was Sh. Sharad Krishan Sharma, General Manager SEBI.
Around 900 students from 35 colleges across Haryana and Delhi NCR treaded upon the PIET campus to contest for the fabulous prizes like Bikes, Activa, Laptops, Tablets, Printers, Scanners etc and scholarships in the form of fee waiver, the total prizes valuing equivalent one crore rupees.
The event was organised in the newly built Kalam auditorium of the institute named after the erstwhile president of India, who is also known as a great teacher and had a special love for PIET. In his words "Since I advocate extending education to the rural areas, I had a great anxiety to visit this institute. In the era of woman empowerment I am all the more impressed to find so many girls pursuing Engineering and computer courses, which is good sign for the country. I would like to say that problems are always there in our day to day life, but you, as students, have to learn the art of converting these problems into opportunities, which is always possible. Let us all vow to excel and work for glorification of our own country."
Addressing the young minds Sh. Sharad Krishan Sharma advised them to attain the highest levels of knowledge and learning. He opined that our life is of no use if we stop updating ourselves. He further said, "It is an excellent experience for me to be a part of such a meaningful event where the talented aspirants are encouraged, awarded and honored by the college management. He was appreciative about the world class infrastructure of PIET comprising of computer labs., book and digital libraries, net café, an amphitheater big enough to seat 3000+, round the clock internet with WI-FI facilities, cafeterias, ATM, stationery shop, smart class rooms with AC facility, hostels for boys and girls and residential complex for faculties which make it a complete and self contained education centre. He further added that PIET is further best known as a house of academics. The competent faculty team and a very strong financial based management make it happen together and provide student satisfaction, methodology and technology to match the demand supply curve and uplift the competitive level of technocrats and professionals. This is how the Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (http://www.piet.co.in) has attained an outstanding status. This is one such institute which has international tie ups with many countries with student exchange programmes."
The end of the day was marked by the vote of thanks by Shri Rakesh Tayal, Member BOG, who expressed his satisfaction over the successful completion of the day and thanked the Chief Guest for his valuable thoughts which he shared with the students. While presenting the momento to Sh. Sharad Krishan Sharma, Shri Hari Om Tayal, chairman PIET and Shri Suresh Tayal, Secretary PIET blessed the winners of the contest and appreciated the efforts put in by them to reach the top.
