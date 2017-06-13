News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wiser Ops, INC. Creates First Real-Time Google Shopping Repricer
For years it was done manually; first real-time google repricer now slashes the job time into a mere fraction.
It immediately fetches the bottom line lowest price, seller who is advertising lowest price and reports it in the "history" section of the site.
It's been a long time coming. This is an Automated Selenium Test process which hops over steps or website visits and clicks here and clicks there, just in order to get the bottom-line lowest price for a products keyword.
Now all you need to do is drop either one or one thousand pruduct SKU's and the WiserPricer at the WiserOps site immediately runs out, performs all those actions rather quickly and then reports to the user/merchant the lowest price with the seller selling at that price.
Customization for any back-end system is available.
Customization for any particular workflow is also available.
At WiserOps, we've been developing awesome tools for industry since our inception.
Check us out and our other solutions and web properties at http://www.wiseroperations.com
Media Contact
Wiser Operations
(212) 571-1642
***@wiserops.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 13, 2017