Advanced Indie Music Discovery Program
Amazing New Tool For Finding New Music Using Machine Learning & User ratings
Critic.fm is quickly becoming a record labels dream come true for finding new artists. Several already use it. The site uses a unique set of rules to scour the web and find indie artists music which is trending around the internet. It only pulls songs from sources that are crowd sourced, so you know it was a good set of listening ears - not some bogus machine learning gimmick that voted it up.
There's no better way (at least currently - mid 2017) where a little or unknown musician or independent musical artist who clearly possesses talent, from a big city or a no name town somewhere, can upload their track and the many visitors who scour the site daily, looking for new artists to add to their lists, can propel them to the status of recognition and fame that they deserve, all in one day.
The ratings cannot be manipulated (fool-proof rating system apparently) and the reviews speak for themselves.
Their end goal is simple: If you're an artist and would like honest, unbiased, crowd feedback or reviews of your music, there is no better place to achieve that goal than simply pasting your Youtube link, dropping a file or embedding code to your song, using either the "Music Uploader" on the right of homepage or simply click Upload from the menu.
Finally, in order to direct traffic to your song, Critic.fm allows you to sponsor their servers (as seen here (https://www.screencast.com/
