Adtec Europe will exhibit at two events in 2017 showcasing our atmospheric pressure gas plasma technology for surface treatment applications in precision engineering.

Photo Courtesy of TWI

Contact

Adtec Europe Limited

***@adtec-rf.eu Adtec Europe Limited

End

-- Adtec Europe will exhibit at two events in 2017 showcasing our atmospheric pressure gas plasma technology for surface treatment applications in precision engineering.Potential applications of plasma treatment include:· Surface cleaning· Surface modification· Surface Activation· Removal of organic contaminationWe believe that plasma technology has many potential uses in advanced engineering and we look forward to collaborating with experts in plastic and metal manufacturing.We will exhibit at the following events:31ST INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON SURFACE MODIFICATION TECHNOLOGIESSMT 31 - July 05-07, 2017 - University of Mons, Belgiumhttps://portail.umons.ac.be/FR/UNIVERSITE/ADMIN/CERP/CONGRES_COLLOQUES/Pages/05au07juillet2017-SMT31.aspxInterPlas 2017 26 - 28 SEPTEMBER 2017 NEC, BIRMINGHAM, UKUK's leading Plastics Industry eventhttp://www.interplasuk.com/More information is available on our website www.adtec-rf.eu