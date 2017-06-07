News By Tag
Atmospheric pressure gas plasma technology for surface treatment applications
Adtec Europe will exhibit at two events in 2017 showcasing our atmospheric pressure gas plasma technology for surface treatment applications in precision engineering.
Potential applications of plasma treatment include:
· Surface cleaning
· Surface modification
· Surface Activation
· Removal of organic contamination
We believe that plasma technology has many potential uses in advanced engineering and we look forward to collaborating with experts in plastic and metal manufacturing.
We will exhibit at the following events:
31ST INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON SURFACE MODIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES
SMT 31 - July 05-07, 2017 - University of Mons, Belgium
https://portail.umons.ac.be/
InterPlas 2017 26 - 28 SEPTEMBER 2017 NEC, BIRMINGHAM, UK
UK's leading Plastics Industry event
http://www.interplasuk.com/
More information is available on our website www.adtec-rf.eu
Contact
Adtec Europe Limited
***@adtec-rf.eu
