July 2017
June 2017
Investigation into the potential benefits of treating Actinic Keratosis

Clinical Trial to investigate the potential benefits of treating Actinic Keratosis with Adtec SteriPlas plasma technology.
 
 
LONDON, England - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Adtec Europe today announces the launch of a clinical trial to evaluate the change of the cutaneous microbiome in correlation to the efficacy of SteriPlas plasma technology compared to standard treatments on patients with Actinic Keratosis.

The clinical trial will be led by our clinical partners University Hospital Essen in Germany and Professor Dr Alexander Roesch is the Chief Investigator.

The clinical trial follows positive observations made in a series of patients with actinic keratosis at University Hospital Essen in 2016 and these results will soon be published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

The case series provided encouraging results leading to collaboration to do a clinical trial investigating the potential benefits and efficacy of plasma on Actinic Keratosis.

According to Professor Roesch 'In the case series, all treated lesions responded to plasma treatment with some showing complete clinical clearance after seven treatments. No side effects including inflammation or pain were recorded. Therefore, plasma might represent a novel, safe treatment method for AK that is worth being further investigated in prospective trials concerning application schemes and its exact biological effects'

The clinical trial is scheduled to begin in August 2017.

Adtec SteriPlas is a CE marked medical device with proven efficacy in infection management of ulcers/surgical site infections and treatment of some skin diseases.

AK is the most frequent epidermal neoplasia that occurs in fair-skinned people with increased cumulative exposure to UV-radiation. In 2005, AK affected more than 58 million people in the U.S.A. with a reported prevalence of 11-26% according to recent reports 1.

1.      Chetty P, Choi F, Mitchell T. Primary care review of actinic keratosis and its therapeutic options: a global perspective. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb) 2015; 5: 19-35.


http://www.adtecplasma.com
