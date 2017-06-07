Number of patients who availed botox and fillers crosses the 10000 mark at The Esthetic Clinics

 
MUMBAI, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- It is now not just a need to look younger, but also a need to look not older than the actual age. Many patients in Mumbai have sought solutions at the famous Esthetic Clinics to combat an aged appearance. Young and middle aged professionals seem to actually appear a lot older than actual ages. Together with individuals seeking treatment to look younger, the number of patients at The Esthetic Clinics, treated with non surgical facial rejuvenation techniques like BOTOX, fillers & face threads, have crossed the 10000 mark over the last nine years since inception, making The Esthetic Clinics one of the largest and most reputed centers in Mumbai & India.

Dr. Debraj Shome, a pioneering Cosmetic Surgeon of international repute, one of the founders of the clinic shared the underlying reasons. "We have witnessed an increase in the number of individuals approaching us for non surgical face rejuvenation over the years, partly due to the spectacular results of the procedures and partly due to the need for people to look younger or to quite simply look their age".

Botox, from the time it appeared on the international scene in the 1990s has transformed the looks of hundreds of thousands of people globally. In the hands of a qualified and experienced dermatologic surgeon, botox can be the magic wand to wish away the tell-tale lines of age on faces. In combination with dermal fillers, botox has change the way people look at themselves.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Dermatologist at The Esthetic Clinics said "Botox has been around for more than 25 years, but of late, advanced delivery mechanisms, and combination facial rejuvenation treatments have given it legendary success".  A relatively simple yet specialised procedure, botox in injected to smooth away the wrinkles on the skin. Similarly dermal fillers have helped to plump up lips, giving the desired volume, fill in recessed scarring, and tackle fine lines that botox leaves out.

Many individuals who experienced diffidence at the work place, or wished to have a nice and fresh look prior to marriage, have opted for this safe procedure. After all, a smooth skin that is free from scars, and lines, with a soft and supple look is the key to beauty, inviting attention to other features of the face. OR http://www.theestheticclinic.com/

ABOUT THE CLINICS

The Esthetic Clinics are a group of world renowned cosmetic treatment centers in India, headed by leading medical professionals - Dr. Rinky Kapoor and Dr. Debraj Shome. Having tie-ups with the most respected medical institutes and hospitals in Mumbai, the clinic offers a variety of treatments including cosmetic surgeries like botox, filler injections and face-lifts, reconstructive surgeries, cancer and tumor removal treatments as well as skin treatments for issues like acne, pigmentation and more.

Click to Share