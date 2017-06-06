News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Resources Shares Top Branding Trends of 2017
Branding strategy does not exist in a vacuum. While the fundamental logic behind branding remains the same, strategies can change from year to year.
Innovative Design: What do Google and MailChimp have in common? The two companies vary in size, scale, and many other aspects, but they do have one thing in common: design-centric branding. This trend has overtaken companies from Uber to Puma. The ultimate idea is for innovators to think about design in a manner that would aesthetically and practically benefit customers. Then, those ideas are used in branding material.
Virtual Reality: Virtual reality is a relatively new technology, even though companies are becoming more frequent in rolling out devices and software that support VR. Silicon Valley is bracing itself for heavy investments in VR technology in the coming years. Even non-tech related businesses are getting on the VR bandwagon. Many brands, such as Six Flags Entertainment, StubHub, and even some education companies, are using VR in promotional material. It seems that VR will become more common in the coming years.
Compassionate Branding: In the nineties, brands emphasized individual freedom. In the post-recession world, brands are getting back in touch with many cash-strapped consumers by showing a compassionate side. The idea here is "sharing is caring." The growing millennial market is inclined to share (ride sharing, room sharing, sharing technology, etc), rather than owning. So brands are appealing to the younger market by tapping into this mentality.
Artificial Intelligence: Many tech-related companies are actively showing off AI technology in commercials and branding design. AI is commonly associated with big tech names like Google and Microsoft. However, even major retailers, like Amazon, are inching towards AI-related branding.
Eco-Friendliness: The environment is back in the political debate with a fervor not seen in years. Eco-friendliness, in general, has been a branding strategy in the past. However, with climate change politics being a hotly charged topic, many brands are showing social conscientiousness by going green. Unlike before, companies are becoming environmentally friendly in a major way that even touches on controversial politics.
Down-to-Earth: Authenticity has been a hallmark of branding for ages. But it's relevant now more than ever. Consumers are used to the old tricks of branding. They are quite desensitized to elaborate claims and exaggerations. In the age of Facebook, brands are trying to be more down-to-earth and authentic in order to appeal to ever scrutinizing customers.
The above are emerging trends that small businesses could adapt to one's own branding strategy. Companies are sensing changing times in the air, where the majority of consumers are becoming millennials, more concerned about social causes, and uninterested in old marketing strategies. Global Resources helps small businesses to change course in marketing and branding to stay relevant and appealing. Interested parties can get more information from the website, GR-US.com.
About Global Resources:
Global Resources LLC is a full-service general management consulting firm and business development group that provides services mainly to privately held small and medium-size companies in North America. We help companies maintain positive cash flow, control costs and accelerate profitable growth. We create plans of action for companies to meet their goals, produce results and succeed for years to come.
Contact
Global Resources LLC
***@globalresourcesllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse