Patriot Bank Introduces New Live Banking Technology with Extended Hours at Westfield Trumbull Mall

Regional business leaders celebrate by cutting the ribbon on new live banker technology

-- Patriot Bank unveiled its newest Live Banker ATM technology at the Westfield Trumbull Mall on June 5, the first community bank in Connecticut to offer this banking technology and service.The modern ATMs, which appear as if inside a London-style telephone booth, allow users to interact live with a Patriot Relationship Banker for a customized experience, as well as providing extended service hours for patrons.Trumbull First Selectman Timothy Herbst, Patriot Bank President Richard Muskus Jr., Bridgeport Regional Business Council CEO Mickey Herbert, Trumbull Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Bishop, Westfield Trumbull Mall General Manager Patrick Madden and Assistant General Manager Chris Powers, also Chair of the Trumbull Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Live Banker ATM, located on the lower level of the mall outside of J.C. Penny."The Westfield Trumbull Mall is a cornerstone of the community and we are proud to unveil our latest banking technology for its patrons, local residents and businesses,"said"Patriot's Live Banker ATMs represent a major shift in the future of personal and commercial banking. It bridges the gap between modern technology and a personalized banking experience. It's all about ease and convenience with a personal touch from our local Relationship Bankers.""This is something that is very user-friendly and is going to be very well received. A lot of people use the Trumbull Mall at all hours of the day. This is going to come in very handy and it's going be a tremendous asset for the mall," said. "Trumbull Mall has really become a flagship. I want to thank Patriot Bank in your investment in the Trumbull community. I know you're going to continue to make a good footprint here in Trumbull."Patriot's Live Banker ATMs are video kiosks that allow customers to interact face-to-face and in real-time with bankers on all account-related matters both during and beyond traditional banking hours. Users will be able to open an account, apply for bank loans and products, make loan payments, get advice on financial products, and more.Through this revolutionary service and its extended hours of operation, Patriot's Relationship Bankers guide users through transactions, without requiring a visit to a traditional bank location. The machines also have a cardless feature and include a telephone headset for customer privacy, an ID scanner and digital signature pad.The Live Banker ATM at the Trumbull Mall is available Monday - Friday until 7 p.m. The machines function as a regular ATM after 7 p.m. and on weekends.Patriot plans to have Live Banker ATMs located throughout Fairfield County, all available from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Beyond those hours, the machines can also function similarly to traditional customer ATMs.