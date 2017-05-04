News By Tag
Patriot Bank Chairman Rings Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell at Record High
The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 6,120, up 0.3%, a record high in 2017, and as its Patriot Bank stock climbed 3.8%.
Mr. Carrazza is credited with the rescue and turnaround of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., following the global financial crisis. He is also CEO of Solaia Capital Advisers, an investment management company.
"Patriot National Bancorp is honored to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell. Coincidently, this falls on the same day we announce our third consecutive quarter of significant earnings growth and massive jump in profits, putting us in closer reach of our billion-dollar asset target," said Mr. Carrazza. "These results clearly demonstrate the commitment of Patriot Bank's team to deliver value to its customers and investors."
Nasdaq Executive Host David Wicks welcomed Patriot to the Nasdaq MarketSite.
"Patriot Bank's strength lies in tailoring loans and banking services to their customer's needs while delivering a VIP touch to every customer," said Mr. Wicks. "This effort has made a dramatic difference. Nasdaq is proud to be your partner and we appreciate all you do for the community. We look forward to watching you continue to grow and continue to innovate as a Nasdaq listed company."
The Closing Bell ceremony came on the heels of Patriot reporting a 66% in first quarter earnings compared to the prior fiscal quarter, and a 165% increase compared to one year ago. Patriot also reported a 22% increase in assets in the last year, surpassing $775 million, a 32% increase in deposits and 30% loan growth year-over-year.
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut and the Bank has full service branches in Connecticut and New York. Since opening its doors in 1994, the Company's mission has been to serve our local communities by helping our neighbors and neighborhood businesses thrive. All lending is handled locally and is specific to each borrower, and the commitment to local businesses goes further to connect, support and grow businesses in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, along with municipalities. Patriot believes a well-connected community is a strong community—and that together, all will prosper.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.
