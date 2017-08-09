 
Brooklyn Massage Studio Offers First-Ever Period Massage

Therapeutic menstrual massage created by women, for women -- Signature "Moon Cycle Massage" helps alleviate PMS, menstrual pain experienced by 80% of women
 
 
Massage Williamsburg
Massage Williamsburg
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- From: Massage Williamsburg / Massage Greenpoint

Massage Williamsburg and Massage Greenpoint have announced the introduction of its newly created Moon Cycle Massage, a therapeutic session to support women during their menstrual cycle. The massage is designed to help ease cramps, pain, and tension associated with PMS and period pain, or dysmenorrhoea, surrounding the monthly period.

"We are the first massage studio to offer a session focused on caring for women on their menstrual cycles," said Rachel Beider, owner of Massage Williamsburg and Massage Greenpoint and Licensed Massage Therapist. "As a woman-owned business, we understand the disruptions that period pain can cause in all areas of life. Our clients are athletes, entertainers, dancers, yoga teachers, and industry professionals, so it was important for us to offer a service that enables them to live their active lifestyles with minimal monthly interference."

The Brooklyn-based massage studios conceived the Moon Cycle Massage after recognizing that many of its female clients were getting massages in order to alleviate menstrual pain. According to the National Institutes of Health (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3392715/) (NIH), about 80% of women have experienced dysmenorrhoea (period pain) at some point in their lifetime, and 43% of women reported that pain during every period. Additionally, 55% reported the need for medication, and 32% reported absenteeism from work, school, or social activities.

The Moon Cycle Massage includes therapeutic techniques focusing on stress relief via neck, shoulders and deep lower back work, alleviating symptoms and allowing women to feel more grounded in their bodies. The signature session gets its name from the timing of the menstrual cycles, which syncs with the lunar cycle.

During the session, a Deep Heat pack of organic flax and lavender is applied to the lower back or abdomen to relieve cramps. A special blend of Rose Geranium massage oil, a centuries-old remedy  known in Ayurvedic medicine for its hormone-balancing properties, is applied throughout.

"Our massage therapists are pain relief specialists, and we share a mission to help and heal. The Moon Cycle Massage is all about helping women benefit from menstrual relief support and feel more grounded in their bodies," said Ms. Beider.

Following the session, clients relax and enjoy a cup of organic raspberry leaf tea for extra menstrual relief support.

The Moon Cycle Massage starts at $130/hour. Monthly Moon Cycle Packages are available. For more information, visit or call massagewilliamsburg.com / 917-538-6560 (tel:(917)%20538-6560) or massagegreenpoint.com / 347-844-9177 (tel:(347)%20844-9177).
