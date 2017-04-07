 
Patriot Bank Helps Connecticut College Students Get Money Smart

Community Leaders Teach Real-World Lessons during Financial Literacy Month
 
 
Patriot Literacy Seminar 4-26 final-page-002
Patriot Literacy Seminar 4-26 final-page-002
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Over 100 Housatonic Community College (HCC) students will learn real-world financial lessons and insights from college, business, banking and community leaders. The students will participate in panel discussions about how to keep their heads above water financially on Wednesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at HCC's Event Center (900 Lafayette Blvd, Bridgeport).

The event, presented by Patriot Bank during Financial Literacy Month, will feature HCC President Dr. Paul Broadie, Patriot Bank President Richard Muskus, Jr., HCC professors, local business and community leaders, including Beverly Hoppie, Director of Education and Community Engagement at Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust/Home Ownership Academy, and more.

Topics will include:

·         Maintaining a college budget, including food, housing and living expenses

·         Paying back student loans

·         Establishing and building credit

·         Saving and investing on a limited budget

·         How to eventually become a millionaire

A free lunch will be provided. RSVP at financialliteracy@bankpatriot.com. Members of the working media are invited and encouraged to attend.

Contact
Kaylyn Alexander
646-213-1366
***@butlerassociates.com
