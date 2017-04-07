News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Patriot Bank Helps Connecticut College Students Get Money Smart
Community Leaders Teach Real-World Lessons during Financial Literacy Month
The event, presented by Patriot Bank during Financial Literacy Month, will feature HCC President Dr. Paul Broadie, Patriot Bank President Richard Muskus, Jr., HCC professors, local business and community leaders, including Beverly Hoppie, Director of Education and Community Engagement at Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust/Home Ownership Academy, and more.
Topics will include:
· Maintaining a college budget, including food, housing and living expenses
· Paying back student loans
· Establishing and building credit
· Saving and investing on a limited budget
· How to eventually become a millionaire
A free lunch will be provided. RSVP at financialliteracy@
Contact
Kaylyn Alexander
646-213-1366
***@butlerassociates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse