 
News By Tag
* Homelessness
* Green Energy
* Electrical Contractors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


MEDIA EVENT on Thursday, June 15: Saving Energy at a Shelter for the Homeless

Community rallies to provide green lighting retrofit for the 100-year-old building where Good Shepherd Ministries helps the homeless
 
TORONTO - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Question: What happens when a group of creative U of T engineering students tries to make a homeless shelter greener?

Answer: The lights go out. And then they come on again, exactly when they're needed!

That's just one of the innovations that happened after a Canadian Electrical Contractors Association (CECA) U of T Student Chapter proposed energy-efficient improvements for the 100-year-old building that houses Good Shepherd Centre. The LED lighting retrofit was submitted as part of their Green Energy Challenge submission to an international competition, in which they won fourth place.

After the students did the planning, a collaborative group of Associations, Contractors, and Suppliers funded and implemented the lighting retrofit. They did the work as a tribute to the memory of George Docherty, who was a prominent member of the Electrical Contractors Association of Ontario and of the Greater Toronto Electrical Contractors Association. His daughter Lisa Docherty will represent the family at the media event.

If you would like to learn more about this innovative project that involves students, non-profits, and the private sector coming together to make the world a greener, more caring place, please join us on Thursday, June 15, between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m.

Good Shepherd Ministries is a registered charity located in downtown Toronto. Founded in 1963, Good Shepherd Ministries operates Toronto's largest free meal program as well as providing shelter, clothing, medical care, and other vital services for people struggling with homelessness and poverty. For more information, please visit http://www.goodshepherd.ca/ or follow us on Twitter @goodshepherd_to.

Contact
Br. David Lynch, OH
Executive Director
***@goodshepherd.ca
End
Source:Good Shepherd Ministries
Email:***@goodshepherd.ca Email Verified
Tags:Homelessness, Green Energy, Electrical Contractors
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share