MEDIA EVENT on Thursday, June 15: Saving Energy at a Shelter for the Homeless
Community rallies to provide green lighting retrofit for the 100-year-old building where Good Shepherd Ministries helps the homeless
Answer: The lights go out. And then they come on again, exactly when they're needed!
That's just one of the innovations that happened after a Canadian Electrical Contractors Association (CECA) U of T Student Chapter proposed energy-efficient improvements for the 100-year-old building that houses Good Shepherd Centre. The LED lighting retrofit was submitted as part of their Green Energy Challenge submission to an international competition, in which they won fourth place.
After the students did the planning, a collaborative group of Associations, Contractors, and Suppliers funded and implemented the lighting retrofit. They did the work as a tribute to the memory of George Docherty, who was a prominent member of the Electrical Contractors Association of Ontario and of the Greater Toronto Electrical Contractors Association. His daughter Lisa Docherty will represent the family at the media event.
If you would like to learn more about this innovative project that involves students, non-profits, and the private sector coming together to make the world a greener, more caring place, please join us on Thursday, June 15, between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m.
Good Shepherd Ministries is a registered charity located in downtown Toronto. Founded in 1963, Good Shepherd Ministries operates Toronto's largest free meal program as well as providing shelter, clothing, medical care, and other vital services for people struggling with homelessness and poverty. For more information, please visit http://www.goodshepherd.ca/
Contact
Br. David Lynch, OH
Executive Director
