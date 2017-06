Players Tee Off To Help Those In Need

7th Annual Mike Campbell Charity Golf Tournament Raises More Than $45,000

Wyndham Vacation Ownership & Ann Storck Center employees with two individuals.

Media Contact

Kandi Osman

Director of Special Events & Fundraising

Kandi Osman

-- The 7th Annual Mike Campbell Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Wyndham Vacation Ownership, was hosted at Woodlands Country Club in Tamarac, FL on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Wyndham's volunteers and leadership, this event was once again a "fore"-tastic success. Ann Storck Center (ASC) is tremendously fortunate to be the beneficiary of this annual charity golf tournament, created in memory of former Wyndham employee, Mike Campbell. After a "tee"-rific day of golf, participants enjoyed a delicious lunch, a silent auction, raffle and more."We are grateful for Wyndham's continued support," CEO of ASC Charlotte Mather-Taylor said. "The funds raised from this year's tournament will allow ASC to continue to provide medical and therapeutic care for our individuals."This is achieved through a multitude of services and programs which include; ASC's Adult Day Training Program, Early Intervention Preschool, Hi-ability Therapy Services program, Intermediate Care Facilities, and Residential Programs.This year's tournament included more than 70 participants, raising than $45,000 to benefit the more than 300 children and adults with severe and multiple developmental disabilities that ASC serves daily. A special thank you to the many generous individuals and corporate sponsors, such as Gold Sponsor Jireh Roofing Contractors Inc. and Golf Cannon Contest Sponsor Frazee Inc. Golfers competed in a hole-in-one contest to win a 2-year Maserati lease, courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group and Poolwise07 Inc.Ann Storck Center (ASC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities. ASC has been serving the community for over 65 years, originally being known as the Pediatric Care Center, then in 1981 becoming known as ASC. The Center cares for the most medically fragile and vulnerable individuals in South Florida. It strives to create an exceptional living and learning environment which helps to discover abilities and builds independence. The dedicated staff provides compassionate and caring services for the more than 300 children and adults daily and is commended for their commitment to excellence. ASC continues to raise the bar and set standards of care for others to follow. For up-to-date information, please visit www.annstorckcenter.org www.facebook.com/ AnnStorckCenter , on Instagram and Twitter @AnnStorckCenter.